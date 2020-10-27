Aditi Rao Hydari's Birthday: Take This Fun Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About 'Wazir' Actor

Polyglot actor Aditi Rao Hydari rings in her 42nd birthday today, i.e. October 28, 2020. Hydari kickstarted her career as an actor with a Malayalam film in 2006 and rose to fame after starring in Sudhir Mishra's critically lauded crime thriller Yeh Saali Zindagi. She has carved a niche for herself in the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries as well apart from the Malayalam film industry. Thus, on the occasion of Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday, here's an interesting quiz for all the ardent fans of the Padmaavat actor to test their knowledge about Aditi Rao Hydari's movies to Aditi Rao Hydari's trivia.

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of Aditi Rao Hydari's quiz

1) Hydari Rao Hydari was born and brought up in which city of the Telangana state?

Nizamabad

Hyderabad

Khammam

Warangal

2) Which Malayalam film of 2006 marked Aditi Rao Hydari's first-ever film as an actor?

Balram vs. Tharadas

Karutha Pakshikal

Prajapathi

Kanaka Simhasanam

3) Aditi Rao Hydari marked her debut in the Hindi film industry with which Bollywood film?

Delhi 6

Yeh Saali Zindagi

Rockstar

London, Paris, New York

4) Aditi Rao Hydari won her first-ever award, i.e. the Screen Award in the category of Best Supporting Actor (Female) for which Bollywood film?

Rockstar

Yeh Saali Zindagi

Wazir

Padmaavat

5) Aditi Rao Hydari shared the screen space with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in which film?

Pink

Wazir

Badla

Piku

6) Which role did Aditi Rao Hydari play in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster period war drama 'Padmaavat'?

Padmavati

Mehrunisa

Nagmati

Kunwar Baisa

7) Aditi Rao Hydari was roped in for a cameo in which Sonam Kapoor film?

Aisha

Khoobsurat

Veere Di Wedding

The Zoya Factor

8) Aditi Rao Hydari shared the screen space with Nani, Sudheer Babu, and Nivetha Thomas in which recently-released Telugu action thriller?

V

Antariksham 9000 KMPH

Sammohanam

Sarileru Neekevvaru

9) Who has been roped in to play the male lead in Aditi Rao Hydari's Sufiyum Sujathayum?

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Jayasurya

Dulquer Salmaan

Kunchacko Boban

10) Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in which highly-anticipated Bollywood film?

Bell Bottom

Coolie No. 1

The Girl on the Train

Sooryavanshi

Aditi Rao Hydari's quiz:

Hyderabad Prajapathi Delhi 6 Yeh Saali Zindagi Wazir Mehrunisa Khoobsurat V Jayasurya The Girl on the Train

