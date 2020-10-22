Aditi Rao Hydari's Pet Gigi Giving Tiny Dog Kisses To Actor Is All Things Adorable

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari recently took to social media to share an original reel video, highlighting the special bond she shares with her pet dog Gigi. In the video, she is relaxing at home while spending some quality time with her pet. She also seems pleasantly annoyed at all the affection that is coming towards her. Aditi Rao Hydari’s fans have flooded the comments section with hilarious comments while also loving Gigi and her enthusiasm.

Aditi’s time with Gigi

In the video posted, the actor is seen lying back on a blue couch with her pet dog Gigi lying close to her. She is seen dressed in a simple black t-shirt while she spends some quality time with her pet dog. Her hair has been tied up in a messy bun while opting for a no-makeup look, highlighting her natural beauty and grace.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has showcased how much she loves playing around with her pets, through the quirky video. The actor is seen making dramatic annoyed faces while Gigi gives her sloppy dog kisses. Aditi is making funny faces in the video while expressing how she feels about her cuddly dog. The song Yummy by Justin Beiber plays in the background while she relaxes at home.

In the caption for the post, Aditi Rao Hydari has spoken about what her pet Gigi has in mind. She has mentioned that the dog thinks she is an ice-cream. Have a look at the post on Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram with all details here.

Read Aditi Rao Hydari Explains 'Tughlaq Darbar' Opt-out; Happily Passes Baton To Rashi Khanna

Also read Aditi Rao Hydari's Maha Samudram Cast Gets Addition, Makers Rope In Anu Emmanuel For Lead

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have complimented the actor and her pet, including celebrities like Rahul Khanna. A few people have also enquired about her skincare routine which helps her remain gorgeous at all times. Have a look.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari has currently been shooting for a cross-border love story which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. It is being directed by Kaashvie Nair and production team includes Bhushan Kumar and John Abraham.

Read Aditi Rao Hydari Finalised For Sharwanand's 'Maha Samudram' To Be Helmed By Ajay Bhupathi

Also read Aditi Rao Hydari Spells Elegance While Posing As Her Character Saheba From 'V' Movie

Image Courtesy: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.