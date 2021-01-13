Adah Sharma And Aditi Rao Hydari React To Dog Blessing People Outside Temple | Watch Video

On January 13, 2021, Viral Bhayani took to his official Instagram handle and shared a funny video with his fans and followers. In the hilarious video, a dog can be seen giving his blessings to the devotees coming out of the temple. The video has taken over the Internet and many of the actors too reacted in the comments section of the post.

Viral Bhayani shares a funny Dog Blessing people video on IG

In the caption, Viral wrote, “This doggy is winning the hearts of everyone. Watch it” with a red heart and heart-eyed face emoticon. Adah Sharma commented, “Shaanti! So cute” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, “Tooooooooo adorable hahahahah” with a praying hands emoticon. Ruhaanika Dhawan expressing her love for dogs wrote, “Dogs are so loving” with a loving face emoticon. Sachet Tandon and Kabir Duhan Singh too dropped red hearts in their comments.

Viral’s fans and followers too wrote positive comments on the post. A user commented, “Awww!! This made my day” with a pink heart. Another one commented, “Check for the girl’s reaction standing on the other side” with a pair of laughing emoticons. A fan wrote, “Oh my goodness. What a beautiful baby… so heartwarming to watch people showing pup the love” with several heart-eyed face emoticons.

Aditi and Adah are active social media users and are fond of dogs. The duo often share snippets of their time enjoying with little pups. On December 15, 2020, Aditi shared an adorable video of herself playing with her pet dogs. In the caption, the Bollywood diva wrote, “Jumping on the bandwagon with ‘#ZoeAndGiri’ like ‘#SorryNotSorry’” with a laughing face emoticon. Fans adored her video and dropped lovely comments. A fan commented, “So cute you r my favorite actress” with a moon emoticon. Another one wrote, “Oh my God, what is this cuteness!” with heart-eyed face emoticon.

Earlier on November 14, 2020, Adah Sharma shared a video of herself spending time with several dogs. In the video, she can be seen playing with the dogs. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Diwali from all of us to you” with several hearts. A fan commented, “Beautiful animal lover”, while another one wrote, “Beautiful Dogs” with several hearts.

Image Source: Aditi Rao Hyari IG/ Adah Sharma IG

