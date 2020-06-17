Aditi Rao Hydari Sings A Duet With Dhanush For G.V. Prakash Starrer 'Jail'; Watch

Aditi Rao Hydari, last seen in Mysskin's Psycho, recently made her singing debut in Kollywood with GV Prakash Kumar starrer Jail's song Kaathodu Kaathanen. The Tamil song also has vocals by Kollywood actor Dhanush, who previously lent his voice for songs like Chill Bro, Rowdy Baby, among others. The song crooned by Aditi Rao Hydari, and Dhanush was released online on Monday. The song composed by GV Prakash has crossed 1 million views in a day.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who is the daughter of India classical singer Vidya Rao, reportedly was inclined towards music from a young age. She made her playback debut with Anu Menon's London, Paris, New York. In the movie starring herself and Ali Zafar, she sang two songs namely, Thehree Si Zindagi and Voh Dekhnay Mein. Kaathodu Kaathanen is Aditi's first Tamil song, although she has sung Vaan from her movie Kaatru Veliyidai at various public events. As for Dhanush, he has sung many Tamil and Malayalam songs in the past.

Meanwhile, Kaathodu Kaathanen is the first song of the Tamil movie Jail. The film, starring GV Prakash and Abarnathy in the lead, is touted to be an action-thriller, which interestingly marks the return of director Vasanthabalan after a hiatus of six years. Jail also features actors like Radikaa Sarathkumar, Ronit Roy, Gautam Gulati, Yogi Babu, and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles. Jail is expected to hit the marquee this year.

Whereas, Aditi Rao Hydari and Dhanush have a slew of movies in the pipeline. As for Aditi Rao Hydari, she has Malayalam movie Sufiyum Sujathayum up for the release. The movie, starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, narrates an intense love story set in the Northern part of Kerala. According to reports, Aditi Rao Hydari will essay the role of a Kathak dancer in the upcomer. The upcoming film is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas of Karie fame. Sufiyum Sujathayam is bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his production banner Friday Film House. The movie will reportedly premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2020.

On the other hand, Dhanush is awaiting the release of Jagame Thandhiram. The movie, starring Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George in the lead is touted to be a gangster-drama. The Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and bankrolled by S Sasikanth under his production banner Y Not Studios. Besides the upcomer, Dhanush has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

