Raashi Khanna And Vijay Sethupathi To Reunite For 'Tughlaq Durbar' After 'Sangatamizhan'

Actor Raashi Khanna will be reuniting with her Sangatamizhan (2019) co-star Vijay Sethupathi for debutant director Delhi Prasad Deenadayal's Tughlaq Durbar. The movie that also stars Manjima Mohan in the lead, initially, had Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead. However, due to undisclosed reasons, Aditi Rao Hydari opted out of the film. The makers of Tughlaq Durbar made an official announcement on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna in Tughlaq Durbar

Tughlaq Durbar, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna in the lead, is a suspense thriller. The movie will have Manjima Mohan essaying the role of Vijay Sethupathi's sister, meanwhile, actor R Parthiban will be playing a pivotal role in the film. Tughlaq Durbar's first look poster was released a few months ago, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

The cinematography for Tughlaq Durbar will be handled by Nanban (2012) fame Manoj Paramahamsa. The music of Tughlaq Durbar is composed by Govind Vasantha. The movie is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio.

What's next for Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi?

Raashi Khanna has an array of films at different stages of production. Raashi Khanna will be next seen in director Hari's next directorial. The forthcoming movie marks Hari and Suriya's reunion after Singham 3 (2017). The film is titled Aruvaa and is currently in pre-production. Besides the upcomer, Raashi Khanna has Sundar C's Aranmanai 3 with Arya.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is awaiting the release of Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andrea Jeremiah is a campus-drama. The film will have Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the role of campus professors.

Master was initially slated to hit the marquee in April 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie's release is pushed indefinitely. Besides the upcomer, Vijay Sethupathi has Bucchi Babu Sana's Uppena, Seenu Ramasamy's Maamanithan, among others in the pipeline.

