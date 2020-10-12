Aditi Rao Hydari Finalised For Sharwanand's 'Maha Samudram' To Be Helmed By Ajay Bhupathi

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has been roped in to play the leading lady alongside Aruvam actor Sharwanand in the highly-anticipated Telegu-Tamil bilingual titled Maha Samudram. Previously, the film made headlines after Tollywood star Siddharth came onboard, and now, Hydari has also been finalised to play the female lead in this Ajay Bhupathi directorial. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, as well as AK Entertainments, confirmed the news earlier this morning.

Hydari to share screen space with Sharwanand & Siddharth for the first time

On October 12, 2020, production house AK Entertainments made a huge revelation after they finally announced the leading lady of the upcoming bilingual film, Maha Samudram. Taking to their Twitter handle, they wrote, "A wave that brings the breeze, put your hands together for @aditiroahydari as she joins the lead cast of #MahaSamudram". In an official statement, the production house revealed that they felt the V actor was the best choice for Maha Samudram after 'considering various names'. It read, "After considering various names, we thought that Aditi Rao would be the best choice for the role which have scope to perform. Aditi, on the other hand, is quite pleased to be part of the project."

Later, Taran Adarsh also took to his Twitter handle to share some more light on Maha Samudram's team. The film boasts about the Jaanu actor Sharwanand and the Aruvam actor Siddharth in the lead roles alongside the polyglot actor Aditi Rao Hydari. The bilingual film will be helmed by the RX100 director Ajay Bhupathi and will be bankrolled by Sunkara Ramabrahmam under the banner AK Entertainments.

The makers also unveiled the genre of the upcoming film as they stated that it is "tipped to be an intense love and action drama." Fans will get to see Hydari, Sharwanand and Siddharth sharing the screen space for the first time ever in this Ajay Bhupathi directorial. Furthermore, if the grapevines are to be believed, the shoot of the film is expected to go on floors this month. However, no official announcement about the same has been made by the makers, as of yet.

