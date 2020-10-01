Aditi Rao Hydari Spells Elegance While Posing As Her Character Saheba From 'V' Movie

On September 30, actor Aditi Rao Hydari took to her social media handle and shared a couple of pictures of her recent photoshoot. Aditi looked stunning in a seaweed-green shirt teamed with a full-length skirt. Keeping her makeup subtle, she sported nude lips. While keeping her hair open, she accessorised her overall attire with a pair of heavy earrings and a few bangles. Instagramming her photos, she wrote a short caption, "Saheba", which is also her character in the recently released film V. Scroll down to take a look at Aditi Rao Hydari's recent Instagram posts.

Aditi Rao Hydari poses as Saheba from V movie

READ | Aditi Rao Hydari’s Telugu And Malayalam Movies To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

READ | Aditi Rao Hydari's First Look From Nani Starrer 'V' Unveiled Ahead Of The Release

Within a few hours, the posts of the 33-year-old actor managed to garner more than 80k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Many from her 5.5 Instagram followers flooded the comment sections of the posts with red-heart, heart-eye and fire emoticons along with complements. A user reviewed Aditi's performance in V movie as he wrote, "Intriguing appearance" while another fan asserted, "V the best movie of 2020 through you #saheba".

READ | 'It Was Collective Decision': Aditi Rao Hydari On Her Absence From 'V's' Trailer And Songs

A peek into Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram

Interestingly, the media feed of the Padmaavat actor is flooded with self-portraits. The actor is an active social media user as she keeps her followers updated with her whereabouts via posts and Instagram stories. Aditi shared numerous photos and videos to promote her film V. Apar from promoting V on social media, Hydari has given a glimpse into her life. A few days back, she participated in an initiative, "Act Against Abuse".

READ | Aditi Rao Hydari's Precious Time With Pet Dog All About Smiles And Hugs, Check Video

Meanwhile, talking about V movie, the Telugu-language film released on Amazon Prime Video on September 5. Along with Hydari, the ensemble star cast of the film also includes Nani, Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thoma in the lead. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on March 25, bagged a positive response from the audience and the critics alike. The drama flick revolves around a celebrated cop and his rivalry with a serial killer, who is on the loose. V has been written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.