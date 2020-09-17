Aditi Rao Hydari Opens Up On Why She Refused To Endorse A Fairness Product Brand

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari recently opened up about why she chose to not endorse a fairness product brand in an interview. She also revealed her thoughts about the concept of beauty in general. Read on to know why she rejected the offer:

Aditi Rao Hydari on fairness cream endorsements

Aditi Rao, in an interview with Hindustan Times, mentioned an offer she received during her early days of acting from a fairness cream brand. The fairness cream brand, she said, tried to convince her in various ways to agree with them. However, they finally had to take back the offer because of a hilarious reason Aditi Rao Hydari gave to avoid endorsing it. She told them that her grandmother would get upset if she endorses any fairness cream brand.

The actor further shared the real reason why she did not want to work with any fairness cream brands. She said that she does not believe in the concept of 'discriminating beauty'. Aditi Rao Hydari mentioned that she does not want girls to feel pressurised by the fact that only fair girls will be accepted in society. She said that beauty is about 'inclusivity', further adding that every person should be known for their talent and not their beauty.

There have been a number of actors previously who rejected such brands because of a similar belief. Celebs like Sai Pallav, Anushka Sharma, Swara Bhaskar, and Tapsee Pannu had also rejected such offers and confirmed that they did not want to influence the crowd in the wrong way.

Aditi Rao Hydari in V movie

Aditi Rao Hydari's movie V recently premiered on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie stars Nani and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles along with Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas. It is produced by Dil Raju, Harshith Reddy, and Sireesh under their respective production banner. The film is directed by Krishna Indraganti and is an action thriller flick.

The film failed to garner positive reviews from critics and did not impress the viewers as well. She had also starred in the Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujatayum, which released on Amazon Prime Video in July, starring alongside Jayasurya in the lead role. The film received mixed reviews from critics and viewers.

