Aditi Rao Hydari Also Credited As A Singer For One Of Her Films, Read More Trivia

Aditi Rao Hydari made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2009 with the film, Delhi 6. Even though Aditi portrayed a small role in the film, her performance was much appreciated. After that, Aditi Rao Hydari made her comeback in the Hindi films with Yeh Saali Zindagi in the year 2011. The actor has since been a part of many Bollywood as well as South Films. Below mentioned are a few lesser-known facts about the actor-

Also read | John Abraham to romance Aditi Rao Hydari in Nikkhil Advani's next starring Arjun-Rakul

Interesting facts about actor Aditi Rao Hydari

Belongs to a royal family

The Hyderabadi beauty, Aditi Rao Hydari is the great grand-daughter of Akbar Hydari. Akbar Hydari was the Prime Minister of the Hyderabad state of pre-independent India. Aditi is also the grand-niece of the former Assam Governor Saleh Akbar Hydari.

Aditi’s Khan connection

Aditi Rao Hydari also has a Bollywood family connection. She is the maternal first-cousin of Kiran Rao. Kiran Rao is a well-known director in Bollywood who is married to Amir Khan.

Animal lover

Aditi Rao Hydari is fond of pets. Her Instagram feed is proof of this fact. She often shares cute pics and fun videos with her pets.

Also read | Can Sidharth Malhotra & Aditi Rao Hydari play protagonists in 'Baby Driver' Hindi remake?

Also read | Aditi Rao Hydari reveals vacation plans for 2020; says it's 'only nation' she's visiting

Bharatnatyam dancer

According to IMDB, Aditi Rao Hydari is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. Aditi’s Tamil debut film, Sringaram in the year 2007 showcased her beautiful role of Devdasi where she flaunted her dancing skills. The film was produced and helmed by the renowned Bharatanatyam dancers, Sharda Ramanathan and Padmini.

Aditi Rao Hydari is also a singer

Aditi Rao Hydari is also a good singer and very few people know about her singing skills. ‘Woh Dekhnay Mein’ and ‘Theree Si Zindagi’, are two songs from her film, ‘London, Paris, New York’ where she is credited as a singer. It is also speculated that Aditi Rao Hydari inculcated these singing qualities from her mother, as she was a ‘Thumri’ singer.

On the work front

Aditi Rao Hyadri was last seen in Sufiyum Sujathayum. It is a Malayalam language film that released recently on Amazon Prime. The actor will next be seen in Girl On the Train remake starring Parineeti Chopra. She also has films like Hey Sinamika and Tughlaq Durbar in her kitty.

Also read | Aditi Rao Hydari tries out the Reel feature on Instagram, brings out the child in her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.