Aditi Rao Hydari's South Indian Movies Her Fans Must Not Miss Watching

Making her debut in the entertainment industry with a regional movie, Aditi Rao Hydari has marked her presence with her several remarkable performances. Aditi Rao Hydari rose to fame with her Bollywood movie Yeh Saali Zindagi and was also seen in movies like Wazir and Boss. Aditi Rao Hydari has also been a part of several movies from the South. Here are some of Aditi Rao Hydari's unmissable South Indian movies.

Aditi Rao Hydari's unmissable South Indian movies

Sufiyum Sujathayum

Starring actors Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddique, the film Sufiyum Sujatayum was directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas. The romantic drama film explored the story of a woman who is in love with a Sufi priest in her neighbourhood. Her father marries her off to an NRI and when she returns after 10 years, her feelings for him tend to get back.

Kaatru Veliyidai

Kaatru Veliyidai was a romantic war film starring actors Karthi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Lalitha in the lead roles. The film was directed by Mani Ratnam and actor Aditi Rao Hydari was highly praised for her performance. The film was set during the Kargil War of 1999 and narrates the story of an Indian Air Force pilot who recalls his romance with a doctor in charge while being kept as a prisoner of war.

Sammohanam

Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film Sammohanam was loosely based on a British Film Notting Hill. The film starred Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. The film followed the story of a cartoonist who detests movie actors and later finds himself in love with an actor.

Psycho

Directed by Mysskin, Psycho was one of Aditi Rao Hydari’s best movies. The film stars Udhayanidhi Stalin and Nithya Menen along with Aditi Rao Hydari. The film follows the story of a radio jockey who is kidnapped by a psychopath. Her lover, who fails to save her sets a rescue with a former police officer.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

Another one of Aditi Rao Hydari’s movies is Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The action thriller film was directed by Mani Ratnam. The film includes an ensemble cast of actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Aravind Swami, Arun Vijay, Silambarasan, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh, Dayanna Erappa and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film explores the story of three brothers who take over their father’s criminal empire. While they are in a riff, someone else takes advantage of it.

