Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Rockstar' And Other Memorable Hindi Movies

Aditi Rao Hydari has worked in a wide range of films over the years. The actor has delivered several memorable performances throughout her career. She kickstarted her career in acting in the South Indian film industry with the Malayalam film titled Prajapathi. However, Aditi Rao Hydari then went on to become a prominent actor in Hindi cinema. With all that said now, here are some of the memorable Hindi films that Aditi Rao Hydari was a part of.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Hindi movie list

Yeh Saali Zindagi

Directed by Sudhir Mishra and produced by Prakash Jha, this 2011 Hindi crime thriller film features Irrfan Khan, Arunoday Singh, Chitrangada Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles. The 2011 flick received positive reviews from critics and managed to perform well at the box-office. Aditi Rao Hydari even received Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress for the film.

Rockstar

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali and co-produced by Sunil Lulla and Dhilin Mehta, this 2011 musical romantic-drama features Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Shammi Kapoor, Shernaz Patel, Piyush Mishra and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles. The critically acclaimed film managed to perform well at the box-office and also received numerous awards and accolades. Aditi Rao Hydari played the role of Sheena in the movie. She also was nominated for Producers Guild Film Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Padmaavat

Padmaavat, helmed, co-produced, and co-penned by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, released in the year 2018. This epic period drama features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in key roles. The film also features Aditi Rao Hydari playing the role of Mehrunisa. The commercially successful film bagged Aditi Rao Hydari IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor (Female).

Murder 3

Murder 3 is directed by Vishesh Bhatt and it features Randeep Hooda, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sara Loren in key roles. The 2013 Hindi psychological thriller flick received mixed reviews from critics. Hydari played the role of Roshni in the film. The songs from the film, including Teri Jhuki Nazar, Hum Jee Lenge, and Jaata Hai Tujh Tak, garnered widespread acclaim. Check out the trailer:

London, Paris, New York

Helmed by Anu Menon and co-produced by Goldie Behl and Shrishti Arya, this 2012 flick features Ali Zafar and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles. The 2012 romantic-comedy film managed to perform well at the box-office. The film earned widespread praise for its songs. Some of the most memorable songs from the movie include Voh Dekhnay Mein and London, Paris, New York.

