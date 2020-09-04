Aditi Rao Hydari's Precious Time With Pet Dog All About Smiles And Hugs, Check Video

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari recently took to Instagram to share a fun video with her pet dog while relaxing against a backdrop with a bunch of home plants. Through the light-hearted reel video, the actor has asked her followers to tune into Amazon Prime to watch V movie on September 5. The video is being loved by her fans as they flood the comments section with heartfelt affection for the actor and her pet.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s time with her puppy

Actor Aditi Rao Hydary recently uploaded a fun video with her pet dog while she was relaxing at home. In the video posted, the actor is seen lying on the floor with her pet dog while she is out in the balcony. In the Instagram reel video, the actor is seen resting on the floor wearing a pair of black shorts paired with a black shirt. She is seen pulling off a no-makeup look while she wears a blissful smile throughout the video.

A luminous animated blue butterfly is also seen in the video while Aditi Rao Hydari relaxes in the balcony. In one segment of the video, she gives her puppy a wholehearted hug while it licks her face happily. In the caption for the post, the actor has announced that her Telugu film V will be releasing on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on September 5. Have a look at the video on Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have put out their love for the actor and her adorable pet dog. One of the internet users has also noticed the book Sapiens which is lying to the right of the actor while she is busy playing with her dog. Have a look at a few of the comments on her post here.

Read 'It Was Collective Decision': Aditi Rao Hydari On Her Absence From 'V's' Trailer And Songs

Also read Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Rockstar' And Other Memorable Hindi Movies

V movie is an upcoming drama film that is having an OTT release soon. The plot of this film revolves around a celebrated cop and his rivalry with a serial killer who is on the loose. The film has been written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and stars Nani and Sudheer Babu Posani in pivotal roles.

Read Aditi Rao Hydari Also Credited As A Singer For One Of Her Films, Read More Trivia

Also read Nani's 'V' Movie Has A Gripping Narrative With Interesting Plot Twists; Read Details

Image Courtesy: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.