Aditi Rao Hydari's First Look From Nani Starrer 'V' Unveiled Ahead Of The Release

On September 4, Telugu actor Nani shared a new still featuring Aditi Rao Hydari, from his upcoming flick V. In the candid picture, Nani was seen giving a warm hug to co-star Aditi Rao Hydari. Sporting the look of his character, Nani opted for a black pathan shirt.

Meanwhile, Aditi was posing with an all-smiling face in a brick-red saree teamed up with a pair of jhumkas and a red bindi. Adding a short caption to his post, Nani wrote, 'Not long ago, he was like any of us'. He also tagged Aditi and added 'I see you' with a red-hear emoticon. Scroll down to take a look at Nani and Aditi's still from V.

Nani & Aditi Rao Hydari in V

‘Not long ago, he was like any of us’ @aditiraohydari I see you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/44QfCCJKij — Nani (@NameisNani) September 4, 2020

Within an hour, Nani's post managed to bag more than 10k likes; and is still counting. Meanwhile, more than 2k Twitter users re-shared his post.

On the other side, a fan wrote, "Awwww......@aditiraohydari .... finally a glimpse of her from #VTheMovie made my day", in the comments section while another netizen asserted, "Thanks for giving out the story sir. Now we know that you don't play a negative role. You are just talking a revenge. Tagore!!!!!"

Earlier today, the 36-year-old actor took to his social media handle and announced that at 3 o'clock the team of V will deliver a surprise for fans. The announcement tweet left all his fans intrigued. A section of fans started guessing while a few speculated that the makers will announce the details of the upcoming's theatrical release.

Something special at 3 today :)) https://t.co/T2zzQbmZuN — Nani (@NameisNani) September 4, 2020

'V' movie details

Along with Nani and Aditi Rao Hydari, the movie will also star Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas in the lead characters. It will be produced by Dil Raju, Harshith Reddy, and Sireesh under their respective production banner. The movie, which was slated to take a Ugadi 2020 release, will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Saturday, September 5. The Mohan Krishna Indraganti directorial will chronicle a murder case. The trailer and a few songs of the film have been dropped by the makers in the past few weeks.

