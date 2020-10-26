Take This Amala Paul Quiz On Her Birhday To Test Your Knowledge About The 'Mynaa' Actor

Popular South Indian actor, Amala Paul rings in her 29th birthday today, i.e. October 26, 2020. Paul, who kickstarted her career with a Malayalam film, has starred in several movies of the Tamil and Telugu cinema as well. The actor rose to fame after starring alongside Vidharth in 2010's Mynaa. She also garnered a lot of nominations at various eminent award shows for her exemplary performance as Mynaa in the film. However, on the occasion of Amala Paul's birthday, here's a fun quiz for all the fans of the 29-year-old to test their knowledge about her, right from Amala Paul's career to Amala Paul's facts.

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Amala Paul quiz

1) What's the name of Amala Paul's brother, who's also an actor and had supported her decision of becoming an actor while her father stood against it?

Abhimanyu Paul

Abhijeet Paul

Abhishek Paul

Aditya Paul

2) Amala Paul is born and brought up in which city of the Kerela state?

Kochi

Kozhikode

Kollam

Thrissur

3) Amala Paul joined St. Teresa's College in Kochi, Kerela to pursue which degree?

B.A. in English

B.A. in History

B.A. in Communication Studies

B.A. in Psychology

4) Which Malayalam film marked the debut of Amala Paul as an actor in 2009?

Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja

Evidam Swargamanu

Neelathamara

Puthiya Mugham

5) Amala Paul won the prestigious Tamil Nadu State Film Award in the category of 'Best Actress' for her stellar performance in which Kollywood film?

Veerasekaran

Sindhu Samaveli

Mynaa

Deiva Thirumagal

6) After marrying the prolific Kollywood director A.L. Vijay in 2014, Amala Paul got a divorce from him in which year?

2015

2016

2017

2018

7) Which Malayalam film of 2015 brought several nominations for Amala Paul in the category of 'Best Actress' at various award shows?

Lailaa O Lailaa

Mili

2 Penkuttikal

Shajahanum Pareekuttiyum

8) Amala Paul was last seen alongside Vivek Prasanna in which Tamil thriller film?

Aadai

Ratsasan

Bhaskar Oru Rascal

Thiruttu Payale 2

9) Amala Paul will next be seen sharing the screen space with Ashish Vidyarthi and Samir Kochhar in which upcoming Tamil adventure drama?

Kumki 2

Maara

Adho Andha Paravai Pola

Cadaver

10) Throughout her one-decade long career, Amala Paul has starred in how many films, in total?

30

32

34

36

Amala Paul's trivia quiz answers:

Abhijeet Paul Kochi B.A. in English Neelathamara Mynaa 2016 Milli Aadai Adho Andha Paravai Pola 36

