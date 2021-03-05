Aditya Sarpotdar Hints A Sequel Or Spin-off For 'Zombivli' If The Film Does Well

The concept of horror-comedy movies was first introduced in Hollywood and soon adapted by Bollywood. After the success of various horror-comedy films, Bollywood introduced the concept of zombie films. After its success, several regional filmmakers are adapting the concept of zombies and making films on it. Recently, filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar released the trailer of his film Zombivli, a horror-comedy zombie film. The film is all set to hit the silver screen in April 2021. Sarpotdar recently opened up about his film and shared a few thoughts.

Aditya hints at a spin-off for his upcoming film Zombivli

While speaking to Mid-day, Aditya Sarpotdar said that the concept of introducing Zombies is western and fictional. Just like witches, ghosts, spirits which are universally seeded in all our folk takes, similarly, zombies are a concept introduced in the west. He also added that over the years, there has been a great influence of different kinds of cinemas depicting zombies, be it Korean, European, Japanese, or American films, which means people are aware of what zombies are.

Speaking about the response to their film's teaser, Aditya Sarpotdar said he felt overwhelmed by the audience's response. He added that they were expecting an average response to the teaser, but getting such a massive response was beyond their imagination. He also added that there is always a certain plan that if the film does well once it releases, it should have a spin-off or a sequel. He also said that they are looking forward to exploring more in the genre of horror comedies since it's an untapped genre.

Know more about the Zombivli cast

The teaser released on YouTube garnered more than 2million views within 2 weeks of its release. The film stars Amey Wagh, Vaidehi Parshurami and Lalit Prabhakar in the lead roles. It shares the story of a town being struck by some zombies. While the lead actors try to escape from the wrath of these creatures, they also try to take the help of some locals who give them a puzzled look.

