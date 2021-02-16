Zombivli Teaser Released: Amey Wagh Shines Through As He Explains "Zombie Encounter"

Aditya Sarpotdar released the teaser of his upcoming film horror-comedy Zombivli, on Instagram. The teaser depicts the surrealness of a zombie outbreak and normal people who fear walking among the infected. The horror film adds a new element of an experiment in Marathi cinema. The upcoming Marathi film features an ensemble cast of actors Amey Wagh, Vaidehi Parashurami, Trupti Khamkar, and Lalit Prabhakar and is slated to release on April 30, 2021.

Amey Wagh's Zombivli teaser released

Aditya Sarpotdar shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "à¤à¥‰à¤®à¥à¤¬à¥€ à¤†à¤²à¥‡ à¤¶à¤¹à¤°à¤¾à¤¤, à¤˜à¥à¤¸à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤†à¤§à¥€ à¤˜à¤°à¤¾à¤¤,

à¤—à¤¾à¤ à¤¾ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤¨à¤¾, à¥©à¥¦ à¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤²à¤²à¤¾ à¤œà¤µà¤³à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¥à¥‡à¤Ÿà¤°à¤¾à¤¤ .." (sic). Zombivli teaser starts with a power cut across the city. This occurs when a young man narrates a horrifying story of how an old man attacked him on the street. Amey Wagh stole the limelight in the teaser as he explained his zombie-encounter to the police inspector and also mimicks the zombie. The police inspector, however, wonders if creatures like this exist in real life.

The teaser also shows a few glimpses of those zombies in a quest to seek humans, with actor Lalit Prabhakar trying to fight them with all his might. According to the teaser, Amey Wagh, Vaidehi Parashurami, and Lalit Prabhakar are the leads of the film who try to fight the infected mysterious creatures. Zombivli teaser speaks for what the audience can expect from the upcoming horror-comedy film. The movie was shot amid the Pandemic with necessary precautions taken and will be released under the banner of Yodlee Films.

Several actors and celebrities from the Marathi industry reached out and appreciated the trailer. Actor Tejaswini Pandit was "petrified" upon watching the trailer and left a comment, "I will watch the movie on mute". Actor and Producer Adinath Kothare also left a comment under the trailer that the team had done great work. He also wished the team 'All The Best' for their film. Actors Ketaki Narayan, Pallavi Patil, Shruti Marathe, Sai Deodhar, and Priyadarshan Jadhav were amongst several actors who appreciated the teaser and wished the team good luck for their venture.

