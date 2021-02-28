Lalit Prabhakar Is A Complete Beach Bum And These Pictures Are A Proof Of That

Lalit Prabhakar is an Indian film, television, and theatre actor who predominantly works in the Marathi film industry. He is best known for his role of Aditya Desai on the popular Marathi daily soap Julan Yeti Reshimgathi. The Zombivali actor is an ardent nature lover and loves spending time especially by the sea. Check out Lalit Prabhakar's photos that prove he is a complete beach bum.

Also Read: Sai Tamhankar's Much-awaited 'ColorPhool' Finally Gets A Release Date; Fans Excited

Lalit Prabhakar's obsession with waves, sand and everything beach-y

Earlier this year, Lalit Prabhakar took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of him posing near a beach. He was seen wearing a retro-style outfit in the picture. He donned a maroon-coloured sweater jacket over a red striped t-shirt and pale green cargo pants. He sported a colour-coordinated beret and accessorized with a pair of aviator sunglasses and a black watch.

Prabhakar shared a beach image with his co-stars Sarang Sathaya, Alok Rajwade and Abhay Mahajan. All three actors were shirtless and Prabhakar wore a towel like a cape and a pair of shorts. The three of them posed against a setting sun in the background and were seen having a fun time. Check out the post on Lalit Prabhakar’s Instagram-

Also Read: Zombivli Teaser Released: Amey Wagh Shines Through As He Explains "Zombie Encounter"

Prabhakar also used a picture of him by the sea to thank his fans for wishing him for his birthday last year. He added a monochrome image of himself by the sea coast in which he was seen standing on the rocks while he looked at the calm of the water. He added an endearing thank you note for his fans who wished him through their posts and edits and promised them he will always make them proud. Check out the post on Lalit Prabhakar's Instagram-

Prabhakar has also enjoyed his beach time overseas. In one of his old posts, he was seen having fun at the Great Barrier Reef in Cairns, a tropical city in Australia. He was seen sunbathing on a boat in the middle of the sea. He donned a navy blue striped white jacket and wore the jacket cap over his head. He sported a pair of black sunglasses while he was lying on a chair on the boat while reading a novel. He also added a separate image showcasing the blues of the water in the Great Barrier Reef. He wrote in the caption “Blue has no dimensions, it is beyond dimensions- Yves Klein." Check out the post on his Instagram-

Image Source: Lalit Prabhakar's Instagram

Also Read: Aesthetic Cues To Take From Lalit Prabhakar's B&W Pics To Enhance One's Social Media

Also Read: Lalit Prabhakar With Prajakta Mali Or Sonalee Kulkarni: Which Pair Looks Better On-screen?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.