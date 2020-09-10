'Zombivli' Starring Lalit Prabhakar Resumes Shooting With A COVID Officer On Board

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry had come to a standstill. But, as the country is slowly and gradually getting back to normalcy, the shooting for movies and television series have also resumed on a small scale. A Marathi movie with a very unusual concept has resumed its shooting recently. Keeping all the safety measures and precautions in mind, the makers of a Marathi language horror comedy-drama, Zombivli have started its shooting in full swing. However, the surprising and pleasant news is that the shooting has resumed with a COVID officer on-board. Read on to know more details:

Zombivli resumes shooting with a COVID officer on board

Marathi movies have grabbed a lot of attention in the last few years due to the many unique and unusual narratives that are being written. Even the audience has given these movies a lot of love and support and has made them very successful. Lalit Prabhakar starrer Zombivli’s first official poster had created a lot of buzz and excitement among the audience as it will be the first-ever horror comedy movie to be made in the Marathi language that features zombies.

Recently, the mahurat of Zombivli had taken place and the shooting of the movie began with all the needed safety precautions set right in place. From masks and gloves to PPE kits, the makers of the movie have provided their cast and crew with every sort of safety equipment that is to be used by all of them while the shooting of the movie is taking place. Additionally, the production house has also employed the services of a COVID officer who is a healthcare expert in order to ensure that every member present during the shooting is adhering to all the hygiene and safety guidelines.

Zombivli is directed by the critically acclaimed Marathi director Aditya Sarpotdar. The movie is presented by Saregama and produced under the banner of Yoodlee Films. The movie stars Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar, and Vaidehi Parshurami as the lead characters. The film is scheduled to be released in 2021.

