Adivi Sesh Promises Game-changing Script For Goodachari 2, Says He's Scared

Adivi Sesh announced the sequel to Goodachari last year. Fans have been eager to know more about the film ever since. Now the actor has given a major update about his film. On Friday, July 21, the actor hinted that something special is in store for those looking forward to the second instalment of the franchise.

2 things you need to know

Earlier this year, Adivi Sesh unveiled the poster of G2.

Goodachari 2 will release next year.

Adivi Sesh gives an update on G2

On Friday, Adivi reacted to a fan's tweet calling G1 "One of the best thriller". The actor revealed that he has been writing the sequel with director Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi and writer Abburi Ravi for the last six months. To give a "game-changing film," massive preparation is underway.

Been writing with director @vinaykumar7121 & @abburiravi sir for the last six months to give you a game changing film 💥#G2 script is ….a Huge Vision. Massive preparation underway. Director @vinaykumar7121 His vision scares me sometimes BUT…all… https://t.co/SMIzn3T473 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) July 21, 2023

He added that Goodachari 2's script is a "huge vision" and director Vinay's vision scare him sometimes. However, he will go ahead with.

Soon after he dropped the tweet, the fans flooded the comment section. A user requested the actor for the Hindi version, "Hindi shathme release karva na boss (Please release the Hindi version parallelly). Another wrote, "Waiting na..pls deliver it asap."

First look at G2

In January, Adivi Sesh unveiled the first look of the film. In it, the actor is falling from a high-rise building with his gun pointing upwards. In the caption, he wrote, "Still poster for #G2. My most ambitious film ever. New Dreams. New Levels. We will take some time to make this. #Goodachari2."

(Adivi Sesh announced the sequel of Goodachari with this poster | Image: Adivi Sesh/Twitter)

The official release date of G2 is yet to be announced.