Filmmaker SS Rajamouli & Family Test Positive For COVID-19, Home Quarantine Themselves

SS Rajamouli and his family have tested positive for COVID-19. The director shared that he and his family have quarantined themselves. The Baahubali filmmaker claimed that their symptoms had subsided on its own and all are feeling better with no symptoms.

SS Rajamouli & family COVID-19 positive

SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to inform that he and his family members had developed slight fever a few days ago. Though fever subsided, they decided to get themselves tested nonetheless, and it came as ‘mild COVID positive’ on Wednesday. The family is now following all precautions and guidelines during home quarantine, as prescribed by the doctos.

The RRR director also stated that he was waiting to develop antibodies, to be able to donate plasma, that can help other COVID-19 patients.

Here are the tweets

My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...

Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma... 🙂🙂💪🏼💪🏼 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

The Bachchan family members recently had tested positive for COVID-19, out of which Aishwarya and Aaradhya have recovered and have been discharged, while Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are currently under treatment.

Sumalatha Ambareesh, Vishal have been among those from the South film industry to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Both have recovered.

Meanwhile, on the professionalfront, Rajamouli is working on another magnum opus RRR. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, even Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have made the expectations from the film bigger than the Baahubali franchise. While the movie was earlier gearing up for release on January 8, 2021, it could be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

