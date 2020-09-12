Adivi Sesh Makes Special Request To Streaming Platform JioCinema And SUN NXT; Read Details

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh recently requested streaming platforms JioCinema and SUN NXT to fulfill one of his fans' request. A social media user, recently, reached out to Adivi Sesh complaining about missing subtitles from his Telugu movie Kshanam (2016). "Dear @JioCinema & @sunnxt Can you please add subtitles to #Kshanam ? We had them in our overseas theatrical prints," (sic) responded Adivi Sesh to fan's request.

Dear @JioCinema & @sunnxt Can you please add subtitles to #Kshanam ? We had them in our overseas theatrical prints! https://t.co/xBS6VVpiVr — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) September 11, 2020

Interestingly, Kshanam, starring Adivi Sesh and Adah Sharma in the lead, brought the former into the limelight. The movie narrates the tale of a man in search of his ex-lover's child, during which, he unravels some dark truths about his ex-lover. Kshanam marked the directorial debut of Ravikanth Perepu. The Adivi Sesh starrer released in 2016 to positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Kshanam is currently streaming on OTT platforms JioCinema and SUN NXT. However, the Telugu movie does not have subtitles, which is causing a problem for people who want to watch the regional film. Soon after Adivi Sesh's post, SUN NXT responded, "Dear User, Currently we have enabled Subtitles for selected movies only." (sic)

What's next for Adivi Sesh?

Adivi Sesh will be next seen in Sashi Kiran Tikka's Major. The movie, starring Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala, is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. The film marks the reunion of Goodachari pair Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala. The movie is produced by actor Mahesh Babu under his production banner.

The film is written by Sashi Kiran Tikka and Adivi Sesh and is reported to be in the last leg of shooting. Recently, during a QnA session online, Adivi Sesh revealed that the film is currently being shot in Hyderabad. "#MajorTheFilm shooting has resumed," (sic) wrote Adivi Sesh. Besides the upcomer, Adivi Sesh also has the sequel of his 2018 hit Goodachari in the pipeline.

