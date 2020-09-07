What Are The OTT Apps In Jio Fiber Plan? Which Plans Include The OTT Apps?

Reliance Jio has introduced a range of tariff plans for its JioFiber subscribers. The plan starts at Rs. 300 for its base plan and goes all the way up to Rs. 8499 for its Titanium plan. The telecom company is also offering a 30-day free trial to users which involves a 150 Mbps internet connection, a 4K set-top box, access to 10 paid OTT apps, and free voice calling.

To enrol for a 30-day trial, users have two plans to choose from. The first one can be availed by making a one-time refundable payment of Rs. 2500 which includes internet speed of up to 150 Mbps, unlimited data and access to a range of OTT apps. The second plan can be availed by making a one-time refundable payment of Rs. 1500, however, it doesn't offer the OTT apps along with the connection.

What are the OTT apps in Jio Fiber?

There are a number of OTT services that will be part of the new Jio Fiber bundle. These include Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, Netflix, Jio Cinema, JioSaavn, ShemarooMe, Sony Liv, Voot, Zee 5, Alt Balaji, Lions Gate, Sun NXT, and Hoichoi.

Jio Fiber plans

Here are the different Jio Fiber plans that users can opt for:

Jio Fiber plans Price Speed Validity Bronze plan Rs. 399 30 Mbps Unlimited data 30 days Silver plan Rs. 699 100 Mbps Unlimited data 30 days Gold plan Rs. 999 150 Mbps Unlimited data + OTT apps worth Rs. 1000 30 days Diamond plan Rs. 1499 300 Mbps Unlimited data + OTT apps worth Rs. 1500 30 days Diamond plan 2 Rs. 2499 500 Mbps Unlimited data + OTT apps worth Rs. 1650 30 days Platinum Rs. 3999 1 Gbps Unlimited + OTT apps worth Rs. 1650 30 days Titanium Rs. 8499 1 Gbps 6600 GB data + OTT apps worth Rs. 1800 30 days

The company is offering broadband services for as low as Rs. 399, however, you can see that the free OTT services will only be available with plans starting at Rs. 999.

