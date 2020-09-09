Jio Fiber 399 Plan Review, Data Limit, OTT Apps And Other Details To Know

Reliance Jio has added a range of new tariff plans for its Jio Fiber broadband service. To attract new subscribers, the company is also offering a 30-day free trial which can be availed by making a one-time refundable payment. The latest broadband plans start at just Rs. 300 for the most affordable option and go up to up to Rs. 8499 per month. Today, we take a look at the basic Jio Fiber plan including all of its benefits and data limit.

Jio Fiber 399 plan

The basic plan which starts at Rs. 399 will be offering internet speeds of 30 Mbps and will be valid through 30 days. The telecom giant is also offering a number of OTT apps along with some of its new Jio Fiber bundles; however, these apps won't be available with the Rs. 399 plan. To enjoy the OTT services, you will have to go for the Jio Fiber plan starting at Rs. 999.or above. The different OTT services offered with Jio Fiber include Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, Netflix, Jio Cinema, JioSaavn, ShemarooMe, Sony Liv, Voot, Zee 5, Alt Balaji, Lions Gate, Hoichoi, and Sun NXT.

Jio Fiber 399 plan data limit

The Jio Fiber 399 is said to offer unlimited data at 30 Mbps, however, it will come with the FUP data limit of 3,300 GB.

Jio Fiber plans

Here are the different Jio Fiber plans that users can opt for:

Jio Fiber plans Price Speed Validity Bronze plan Rs. 399 30 Mbps Unlimited data 30 days Silver plan Rs. 699 100 Mbps Unlimited data 30 days Gold plan Rs. 999 150 Mbps Unlimited data + OTT apps worth Rs. 1000 30 days Diamond plan Rs. 1499 300 Mbps Unlimited data + OTT apps worth Rs. 1500 30 days Diamond plan 2 Rs. 2499 500 Mbps Unlimited data + OTT apps worth Rs. 1650 30 days Platinum plan Rs. 3999 1 Gbps Unlimited + OTT apps worth Rs. 1650 30 days Titanium plan Rs. 8499 1 Gbps 6600 GB data + OTT apps worth Rs. 1800 30 days

