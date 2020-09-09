Jio Fiber 399 Plan Review, Data Limit, OTT Apps And Other Details To Know

Reliance Jio has added a range of new tariff plans for its Jio Fiber broadband service. To attract new subscribers, the company is also offering a 30-day free trial which can be availed by making a one-time refundable payment. The latest broadband plans start at just Rs. 300 for the most affordable option and go up to up to Rs. 8499 per month. Today, we take a look at the basic Jio Fiber plan including all of its benefits and data limit.
The basic plan which starts at Rs. 399 will be offering internet speeds of 30 Mbps and will be valid through 30 days. The telecom giant is also offering a number of OTT apps along with some of its new Jio Fiber bundles; however, these apps won't be available with the Rs. 399 plan. To enjoy the OTT services, you will have to go for the Jio Fiber plan starting at Rs. 999.or above. The different OTT services offered with Jio Fiber include Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, Netflix, Jio Cinema, JioSaavn, ShemarooMe, Sony Liv, Voot, Zee 5, Alt Balaji, Lions Gate, Hoichoi, and Sun NXT.
The Jio Fiber 399 is said to offer unlimited data at 30 Mbps, however, it will come with the FUP data limit of 3,300 GB.
Here are the different Jio Fiber plans that users can opt for:
|
Jio Fiber plans
|Price
|Speed
|
Validity
|
Bronze plan
|Rs. 399
|30 Mbps Unlimited data
|
30 days
|
Silver plan
|Rs. 699
|100 Mbps Unlimited data
|
30 days
|
Gold plan
|Rs. 999
|150 Mbps Unlimited data + OTT apps worth Rs. 1000
|
30 days
|
Diamond plan
|Rs. 1499
|300 Mbps Unlimited data + OTT apps worth Rs. 1500
|
30 days
|
Diamond plan 2
|Rs. 2499
|500 Mbps Unlimited data + OTT apps worth Rs. 1650
|
30 days
|
Platinum plan
|Rs. 3999
|1 Gbps Unlimited + OTT apps worth Rs. 1650
|
30 days
|
Titanium plan
|Rs. 8499
|1 Gbps 6600 GB data + OTT apps worth Rs. 1800
|
30 days
Image credits: Jio