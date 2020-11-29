Aesthetic Cues To Take From Lalit Prabhakar's B&W Pics To Enhance One's Social Media

Lalit Prabhakar is a talented theatre actor who has been seen in many versatile roles. He is best know for his role of Aditya Desai in the show Julun Yeti Reshimgathi. He has also been seen in many movies and plays. Apart from his acting, Lalit Prabhakar's Instagram is also quite impressive. With a blend of aesthetic black and white pictures, Lalit's Instagram looks very artistic and inspirational. So here's a look at a few tips that one can take from Lalit Prabhakar's photos which could help anyone enhance their own social media:

Lalit Prabhakar's black and white photos

Quoting

In this picture, fans can spot an unedited B/W picture of the actor. The sea looks very calm and the tone of the picture is also quite calm. But what makes this picture pop, is the writings on it. While Lalit, with the help of this picture, thanked his fans for their Birthday wishes, one can add any other quote and or something inspirational. This tip will definitely make one's social media look wonderful.

Contrasting black & white

Clicking B&W pictures is an art and not everyone is able to master it. But one good tip that fans can take from this picture is how to contrast B&W properly with each other. While Lalit and his t-shirt are made to look quite dark, the wall behind him is white and this is why it works so well in this picture.

Classics

In this picture, fans can spot the actor in front of a poster of an old movie. The poster is of an old and classic movie which makes the B&W theme stick along with it quite well. Posing in front of a poster of any classic movie or veteran actor will definitely make up for a good aesthetic picture.

Sunlight

Sunlight looks good in every picture but how can one make it work in a B&W picture? Lalit shows fans how to do that quite well in this picture. As fans can see in the picture, a single ray of light is falling on his face and it makes the picture look quite aesthetic. Thus, fans can try manipulating sunlight to hit at perfect angles to make up for a good B&W picture.

Focus

Being able to focus and blurring out the unnecessary always works wonders for any picture. In this picture of the actor, fans can spot just how useful the trick can be even in a B&W picture. With the right skills, anyone can master this art as well.

