Lalit Prabhakar's Must-watch Films That Touched Upon Important Aspects Of Life

Lalit Prabhakar is known primarily for his work in the Marathi film industry. The actor started his career with a daily soap called Jeevagla and later rose to fame with his work in Julun Yeti Reshimgathi as Aditya Desai. Famously known for his versatility and charming looks, here are some of his best-rated films that prove why Lalit Prabhakar is one of the most sought-after actors in the Marathi film industry.

Lalit Prabhakar's best films according to IMDb

Anandi Gopal

Set in the 19th century, Anandi Gopal is the biography of Anandibai Joshi and her challenges to become one of India’s first female physicians with the help of her husband, Gopalrao Joshi. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and penned by Karan Shrikant Sharma, this movie garnered a lot of appreciation and a whopping 8.9-star rating on IMDB. The movie cast includes Bhagyashree Milind as Anandibai Gopal Joshi and Lalit Prabhakar as Gopalrao Joshi. Lalit Prabhakar’s portrayal of a loving, inspirational and supporting husband was loved by many. Watch the trailer here:

Chi Va Chi Sau Ka

A film with a modern urban setting, Chi Va Chi Sau Ka is a romantic comedy directed by Paresh Mokashia and written by Madhugandha Kulkarni and Paresh Mokashi. The movie revolves around two strangers, Savitri, played by Mrinmayee Godbole, and Satyaprakash, played by Lalit Prabhakar, who are forced into marriage by their parents. The movie challenges the institution of traditional marriage in a satirical way. Chi Va Chi Sau ka was loved by the audience and has earned a 7.8-star rating on IMDB. Watch the trailer here:

Hampi

Directed by Prakash Kunte and written by Aditi Moghe, this movie takes the viewers through a story of a woman named Isha who travels to Hampi to nurture her spirit but ends up meeting people who change her perspective towards life. The cast of the movie includes Sonalee Kulkarni, who plays the protagonist Isha, Lalit Prabhakar, who plays another pivotal role of Kabir. This movie is subtly philosophical and intends to teach the viewers the importance of life. The movie has earned a 7.5 star-rating on IMDB. Watch the trailer here:

Smile Please

Smile Please revolves around a story of professional photographer Nandini, played by Mukta Barve, who later finds that she is diagnosed with early-onset dementia. She meets a stranger, Viraj, played by Lalit Prabhakar, who makes her realise the purpose of her life. Directed by Vikram Phadnis, this movie takes the viewers through the struggles of dementia and the importance of life. This movie also highlights the relationship of a husband played by Prasad Oak who struggles to tackle the situation and mood-swings his wife goes through. This movie has earned a 7 star-rating on IMDB. Watch the trailer here:

