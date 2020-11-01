Lalit Prabhakar's Notable Shows, From 'Dil Dosti Duniyadari' To 'Julun Yeti Reshimgathi'

Actor Lalit Prabhakar began his journey in the entertainment industry as a theatre actor before foraying in the television and film industry. He shot to fame with his stint in Aditya Desai’s show Julun Yeti Reshimgathi. After becoming a household name, he made his debut as the main lead in the Marathi film Chi Va Chi Sau Ka. Here are all his notable works that you shouldn’t miss watching.

Lalit Prabhakar’s show

Dil Dosti Duniyadari

Produced jointly by Deepak Ran and Sanjay Jadhav, Dil Dosti Duniyadari was a Marathi TV sitcom that aired on Zee Marathi. Starring Lalit Prabhakar, the plot of the show chronicled the lives of six friends who live together as paying guests in Mumbai with the landlord’s nephew Sujay. Affectionately they name the house as ‘Majghar’ and stand together to tackle all their problems. These six individuals find a new family in each other and begin a journey of evolving relationships, heartbreaks and countless mistakes.

Julun Yeti Reshimgathi

Julun Yeti Reshimgathi is a Marathi language romantic-drama show that aired on Zee Marathi. Featuring Lalit Prabhakar and Prajakta Mali in the lead role, the premise of the show revolves around the life of Aditya and Meghana. The story recites how the two become inseparable and face every obstacle together to be madly in love with each other. Such is their love that the two are even ready to sacrifice their life for the other.

Gandh Phulancha Gela Sangun

This Marathi Soap opera aired on ETV Marathi. Produced by Seventh Sense Media, Gandh Phulancha Gela Sangun revolved around the lives of Vishwanath-Mahima and the events of the Jedhe family. Vishwanath returns to his village to construct a dam. However, a tribe that keeps stealing from the villagers have occupied the land.

The Raikar Case

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotkar, The Raikar Case is a web series revolving around the life of an elite family who is trying to hide a dark secret. The crime thriller grapples with the dilemma if one can choose truth over family. The web show sees Lalit Prabhakar essaying the role Eklavya.

Smile Please

Smile Please is a drama film starring Lalit Prabhakar in a pivotal role. The movie narrates the life of Nandini Joshi, a photographer who gets diagnosed with early-onset dementia. The movie showcases how she battles with brain disorder and finds a sense of purpose and dignity.

