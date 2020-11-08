Lalit Prabhakar With Prajakta Mali Or Sonalee Kulkarni: Which Pair Looks Better On-screen?

Lalit Prabhakar is a popular Marathi actor who has been a part of several Marathi TV shows and movies. He has worked with many actors from the industry including stars like Sonalee Kulkarni and actor Prajakta Mali. Lalit Prabhakar has gained the popularity of being a chocolate boy of the industry and is known for his on-screen chemistry with his co-stars. He starred with Sonalee Kulkarni in the film Hampi and also starred with Prajakti Mali in the same film as well as a TV show. Who do you think makes a better pair on-screen?

Lalit Prabhakar and Prajakta Mali or Lalit Prabhakar and Sonalee Kulkarni: Which on-screen pair is better?

Lalit Prabhakar and Prajakta Mali

Lalit Prabhakar and Prajakta Mali starred in a romantic TV show Julun Yeti Reshmigathi. They played the lead roles of Aditya and Meghana which followed their one of a kind love story. The show followed the couple’s struggle, understanding, their maturity and above all their friendship. The TV show received several praises for the actor's performances and their chemistry.

The show aired its first episode in 2013 and went on till 2015. They were also seen together in the film Hampi. Lalit Prabhakar played the character of Kabir in the film while Prajakta Mali was seen as Girija. Although they were not romantically paired in this film, their chemistry was seen in their beautiful friendship. Moreover, their characters as Girija and Kabir were almost similar of, free-spirit and fun-loving people.

Lalit Prabhakar and Sonalee Kulkarni

Although Sonalee Kulkarni and Lalit Prabhakar were romantically paired in only one film, their on-screen chemistry was most-loved by the audience. Directed by Prakash Kunte, the film Hampi also starred Priyadarshan Jadhav, Chhaya Kadam and Prajakta Mali. It followed the story of Isha, who sets out to Hampi to re-discover herself and she meets a myriad of people. She also meets Kabir, a man who helps her find happiness in little things. Throughout the film, they go through life-changing events and their friendship blossoms into something more beautiful.

(Image Source: Stills from the movie Hampi)

