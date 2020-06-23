Aashiq Abu Turns Cinematographer With Harshad's Directorial Debut Film 'Hagar'; Read Here

Aashiq Abu last directed multi-starrer Virus. Before the filmmaker starts work on his next film, Aashiq Abu will be cranking the camera for Harshad's directorial debut movie Hagar. The title poster of Unda's scriptwriter Harshad's directorial debut was released online by the cast and crew of the film on Monday. The film is produced by Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal under their production banner OPM (Open Your Mouth Cinema).

Check out the poster of Hagar:

Aashiq Abu on what pursued him to turn into a cinematographer

The forthcoming film, starring Rima Kallingal and Sharafudheen in the lead, will start rolling on July 5, undertaking all necessary precautions, disclosed the makers in the social media post. In a recent media interview with an online portal, Aashiq Abu revealed the reason behind turning cinematographer.

Aashiq Abu said that he has been waiting to shoot a movie for a long time. Initially, he planned to mark his debut as a cinematographer with a friend and scriptwriter Shyam Pushkaran's directorial film. However, the Shyam Pushkaran directorial would take time, so Aashiq Abu decided to crank the camera for Hagar, revealed the Virus director.

Hagar will mark Rima Kallingal's second movie as a producer. She had initially bankrolled Aashiq Abu directorial medical-thriller Virus in 2019. The film had an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Kunchacko Boban, Revathy, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Sreenath Bhasi, Madonna Sebastian, Indrajith, and Poornima Indrajith, among others in prominent roles.

The Aashiq Abu directorial was based on the Nipah Virus outbreak in Kerala. The film was declared a hit and received praise from critics and audiences alike.

What's next for Aashiq Abu?

Aashiq Abu is currently busy with the pre-production work of his upcoming movie with Soubin Shahir. The untitled film will see Soubin in the role of a celestial being. Touted to be a fantasy thriller, the Aashiq Abu directorial is written by Muhsin Parari of Virus (2019) fame.

Besides the upcomer, Aasiq Abu will begin work on his movie- Vaariyamkunnam. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, is based on freedom fighter- Vaariyamkunnath Kunjahammad Haji, who led the 1921 Malabar Revolution against the Britishers. The Prithviraj starrer will go on floors on the 100th anniversary of the Malabar revolution. The Aashiq Abu directorial will hit the marquee next year.

