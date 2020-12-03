Simbu And Mahat Celebrate 20 Years Of Friendship 'filled With Trust', Latter Pens Note

On December 1, Mahat Raghavendra took to Twitter to share a video with his best friend, Simbu. In the clip, the Manmadhan actor can be seen talking about his friendship with Mahat. He said, "He has always been there for me and he's somebody who stands for me." More so, the duo also shared a warm hug on the stage of an event.

Sharing a glimpse of the same, Mahat wrote, "#Atman my #Nanban @SilambarasanTR_ 20 Years of Friendship filled with trust genuinity and love! #SilambarasanTR #STR #MahatRaghavendra #FriendsForever." As soon as Mahat Raghavendra's Twitter thread was up, fans of the duo rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "A true friend always stand beside you in every situation!", whereas another fan penned, "STR is God's gift for u bro." Many dropped endearing comments about Simbu and Mahat's bond. Take a look at his tweet.

Mahat celebrates 20 years of friendship with Simbu

Recently, another photo of Simbu and Mahat surfaced on the internet in which the two stars were seen having fun while being seated somewhere. While Simbu sported a checkered shirt, his friend and former Tamil Bigg Boss contestant Mahat Raghavendra was seen in a casual tee. They were all smiles as they posed for a selfie.

Simbu recently resumed shooting for his upcoming outing, Maanaadu, also starring SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Annie Pope and others. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the film will star Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. The team of the movie got back to sets after a good long break of eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from this, Simbu has Eeswaran in the pipeline. He wrapped up shooting for the film in just 22 days in Dindigul and the movie is now in the post-production phase. Eeswaran, also starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Nandita Swetha and Bharathiraja in prominent roles is slated to release in theatres on Pongal 2021. Mahat, on the other hand, will be seen in the upcoming outings titled Kettavanu Per Edutha Nallavanda and Cycle. Kettavanu Per Edutha Nallavanda stars Aishwarya Dutta and is directed by Prabhu Ram C.

