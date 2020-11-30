Simbu's Mother Usha Rajendar Buys Her Son His Dream Car; Find Out Which One It Is

South superstar Simbu is elated as his mother Usha has gifted him a brand new Mini Cooper, which is also Simbu's dream car. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film, Eeswaran, directed by Suseenthiran. Currently, he is shooting for director Venkat Prabhu's Maanadu, the poster of which released recently. Read on to know more about his mother and actor Usha's gift for Simbu.

Usha Rajendar buys a brand new Mini Cooper for son Simbu

Usha Rajendar has gifted her son, actor Simbu his dream car, Mini Cooper. The green Mini Cooper arrived at their house a few days ago and Simbu aka Silambarasan loved his mom's surprise gift. Usha Rajendar can be seen standing next to the parked car, wearing a blue and green kurta. She is holding a bouquet of roses, which is placed on the car's bonnet. The Tamil tweet translates to "Pleasant surprise given by his mother to actor Simbu!" You can see the picture here.

Simbu's upcoming projects

Superstar Silambarasan TR aka Simbu has two upcoming projects, Maanaadu and Eeswaran. The actor resumed shoot for Maanaadu after eight months of delay due to coronavirus pandemic. Simbu recently wrapped up the shoot of Eeswaran in Dindigul and resumed the shoot of director Venkat Prabhu's Maanadu. Maanaadu is currently being shot in Puducherry and the shooting for the same will be going on for the next few days.

The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah and Manoj Bharathiraja in pivotal roles. Eeswaran was shot in just 22 days in Dindigul and is currently in the post-production phase. Eeswaran is slated to release in theatres on Pongal 2021.

The film's cast includes Nidhhi Agerwal, Nandita Swetha and Bharathiraja in important roles. The actor lost nearly 30 kgs in the lockdown and made headlines with his transformation. According to Celebritiesdetails.com, Simbu's net worth is approximately $1.6 million. The actor, born to director T. Rajendar and actor Usha Rajendar worked as a child artist in his father's film until he landed a lead role in the 2002 film Kadhal Azhivathillai.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

