Silambarasan And Gautham Karthik's New Movie Titled Finally Revealed; Details Inside

Silambarasan and Gautham Karthik will be coming together for the first time on the big screen for the film Pathu Thala. The makers of the film have finally revealed the name of the film and fans are excited. The project will be produced by Studio Green. Both Silambarasan and Gautham Karthik have a huge fan base and thus the audiences are eager to watch them share screen space for the first time.

Silambarasan and Gautham Karthik's new movie

The cast and the makers of the film shared a name reveal poster of the film and the fans expressed their joy for the new project. Silambarasan shared the news on Twitter and expressed how happy he is to be working with Gautham Karthik. The actor tweeted the picture and wrote that he is happy to share screen space with “younger brother” Gautham Kartik.

The actor said that he is very excited to work with Krishna as well. He added that he looks forward to being a part of the film. The film Pathu Thala will be directed by Obeli Krishna and thus fans are quite eager to watch the movie.

As per the first look poster, the film may seem as if it is based in Kanyakumari. The movie poster has a grim, thriller look to it which seems interesting. Fans in the comments wrote that they are quite excited about the film and cannot wait to watch the movie. Director Krishna is well known for his direction having previously worked in the hit film Sillunu Oru Kadhal.

According to a report by DTNext, the actor-director duo of Silambarasan and Krishna was supposed to come together for another film. The duo had plans to be a part of a Kannada remake film, “Mufti”. However, due to reasons unknown, the movie was eventually shelved.

Besides that, Silambarasan was last seen working on the film Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven which was directed by Sundar C. He has also wrapped up shooting for the film Eeswaran which is expected to get a Pongal release. Silambarasan is also currently working on Venkat Prabhu’s Manaadu alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan, according to the news portal.

