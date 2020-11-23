Simbu Starrer 'Maanaadu's' First Look Is Here, Looks Battered In New Abdul Khaaliq Avatar

Simbu starrer Maanadu is currently finishing the process of filming and the makers of the film have recently released Maanaadu's poster. Maanaadu first look was out and it shows Simbu in a totally unrecognizable avatar. Simbu plays the role of Abdul Khaaliq in the film and in the poster, he can be seen offering prayers. The first-look poster of Maanaadu went viral on social media. Read on to know more about the poster.

Maanaadu first look is out

While Simbu is shooting for the film in Puducherry, the makers of Maanaadu decided to release the first look of the film. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film's first poster shows Simbu looking unrecognizable in the character of Abdul Khaaliq. Venkat Prabhu shared the poster and wrote, "Maanaadu #MaanaaduFirstLook #Maanaadu #str #SilambarasanTR welcome #AbdulKhaaliq."

The lead actor of the film resumed shoot for Maanaadu after eight months of delay due to coronavirus pandemic. Simbu recently wrapped up the shoot of Eeswaran in Dindigul and resumed the shoot of director Venkat Prabhu's Maanadu. Maanaadu is currently being shot in Puducherry and the shooting for the same will be going on for the next few days. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah and Manoj Bharathiraja in pivotal roles. According to a report by India Today, the film went through a lot of obstacles before it went on floors in early 2020. Simbu was dropped from the film as he failed to co-operate for the shoot. But he later sorted out his differences with producer Suresh Kamatchi and director Venkat Prabhu.

The director of Maanaadu, Venkat Prabhu also shared a look from the film on his Instagram handle, where Simbu's character can be seen pointing a gun to his head. Simbu's next project Eeswaran was shot in just 22 days in Dindigul and is currently in the post production phase. Eeswaran is slated to release in theatres on Pongal 2021. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Nandita Swetha and Bharathiraja in important roles. The actor lost nearly 30 kgs in the lockdown and made headlines with his transformation.

Image Credits: Boss.entertainmemts Instagram Account

