After Wrapping 'Eeswaran', STR Jets Off To Pondicherry To Commence Shoot Of 'Maanaadu'

Actor Silambarasan TR will soon be joining the cast and crew of forthcoming Tamil movie Maanaadu in Pondicherry. The actor shared a picture on his Twitter account announcing his character's name from the Venkat Prabhu directorial on Monday, November 9. STR revealed that his character's name in the political thriller would be Abdul Khaaliq, which also features Kalyani Priyadarshan and SJ Suryah in prominent roles.

STR starts shooting for Maanaadu:

Maanaadu is Silambarasan TR and Venkat Prabhu's first collaboration

Interestingly, Maanaadu marks Silambarasan TR and Venkat Prabhu's first collaboration. The movie, announced in 2018 was initially shelved, due to conflicts between Silambarasan and producer Suresh Kamatchi. However, the actor and producer solved the issues, and the shoot of Maanaadu went on-floors in March 2020. According to The News Minute's report, the makers are planning to wrap up Maanaadu's shoot in three months.

Besides STR, Kalyani, and SJ Suryah, Maanaadu also features actors like Bharathiraja, S A Chandrashekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, among others in prominent roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music for the STR starrer. Comali (2019) fame Richard M Nathan will be handling the cinematography, and Praveen K L will be editing the film.

Silambarasan wraps up shooting of Eeswaran

Silambarasan, who was on an acting hiatus, resumed work with Suseenthiran's Eeswaran. The movie, starring STR and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead, also features actors like Bala, Nandita Swetha, Bharathiraja, among others in pivotal roles. The film is currently in post-production and is expected to hit the marquee in 2021. The movie is a multi-lingual and will simultaneously release in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. The first poster of the upcoming venture was recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides Eeswaran, Silambarasan has an array of movies at different stages of production. He has a cameo in U R Jameel's Maha. The movie is Hansika Motwane's 50th Tamil film. It also features actors like Srikanth, Sanam Shetty, Karunakaran, among others in a prominent role. Thereafter, STR has an untitled film with Narthan in the pipeline.

