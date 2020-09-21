Simbu Loses 20 Kg For His Role In Suresh Kamatchi's Upcoming Action-thriller 'Maanaadu'?

Silambarasan TR, also known by the name Simbu, has reportedly gone through a massive physique change for his role in the upcoming film, Maanaadu. A report by Pinkvilla suggests that the actor lost close to 20 kg for his role in the upcoming Kollywood film. Maabaadu is being written and directed by Venkat Prabhu and is also expected to star Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead.

Simbu working hard for Maanaadu

According to a report by Pinkvilla, actor STR has been working out heavily to get into shape for this film. The actor reportedly lost close to 20 kg and came down from a 100 kg to 79 kg, due to the demand of his role. There have been several reports about the actor following a strict workout schedule and diet to get into shape while he stays in London.

According to Pinkvilla, the film had previously been dropped by the makers as they had a few disagreements with STR. However, after major discussions over the past few months, the film was brought back on track. A few months ago, there had also been various speculations about the film being shelved due to the ongoing COVID 19 crisis.

However, the producers of Maanaadu cleared the rumours and took to Twitter to speak about their plans to start working on Maanaadu as soon as the COVID situation is under control. The film has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the Kollywood fans and is hence, expected to do well.

Fans have been quite elated to see Simbu in an intense avatar in the film Maanaadu. The film is expected to star actors like SJ Suryah, Manoj K Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekar, Kalyani Priyadarshini, and Bigg Boss Tamil fame Dany. Maanaadu is being directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh Kamatchi, under the banner V House Productions.

The film was previously set to release in April 2019 but it was pushed ahead due to various reasons. The political-thriller film is expected to be high on action and drama which has been creating more anticipation amongst the viewers.

