Silambarasan TR Completes Dubbing For 'Eeswaran', Film To Release In 4 Languages

Silambarasan TR took to social media platforms and announced that he has completed the dubbing for his upcoming movie. The actor will be sharing the screen with Nidhhi Agerwal in the Suseenthiran directorial and is the film is titled Eeswaran. Silambarasan captioned the post as “Finally done with #dubbing for #eeswaran”. He further used hashtags like Thandnkful, grateful, truly blessed, SilambarasanTR, Atman and STR.

Silambarasan TR finishes dubbing for Eeswaran

In the picture, one can see, what seems like a recording studio. Silambarasan sat with a mic placed in front of him and the upcoming movie was running on a television screen from across the actor. Check out the post he shared on social media below.

Check out Silambarasan TR's post on social media

As soon as the posts went up on social media, netizens started sharing the post and made the picture viral. Numerous netizens expressed how excited they are for the upcoming movie of the actor and wrote in the comments how they have been waiting for the film to complete ever since the movie went on floors. A number of other netizens left hearts and kiss emoticons on the post and showered the actor with much love and kind regards. Check out some of the tweets from fans of the actor below.

Several other netizens wrote in the comments of the post that they are eagerly waiting for the teaser to release. Numerous other users online asked the actor if the teaser was going to release this Diwali. Check out some of the tweets from fans of the actor below.

Silambarasan had taken to social media and had informed his fans that his upcoming film Eeswaran would be releasing in several Indian languages, which included Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Check out the post below.

In previous posts, the actor had announced that the shooting for the film has been completed and has been wrapped up. He had further revealed that the teaser of the film will be released in Diwali this year. Check out the post below.

Moreover, Silambarasan has released the motion poster of the film. In the 58-second long poster, the actor is seen standing on farmland with a cobra wrapped in his arms. In another shot, the actor is seen holding a bat and he is dressed as a regular man. Check out the motion poster below.

