Ahead Of Vijay Sethupathi's 'Laabam' Trailer Update, Fans Go Gaga Over Actor's Movie Looks

Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam is one of the most anticipated movies of the actor. Recently, the film crew announced that the first trailer of the film will be released on August 20, 2020, in the evening. They also shared the poster of the movie with graphics ‘Official trailer #1 annoucement @5 PM today’. As soon as the announcement came in, Vijay Sethupati’s fans went gaga over the news.

Vijay Sethupathi's fans have been eagerly waiting for the first trailer of Laabam. From sharing the poster, to talking about Vijay Sethupathi's look, Twitterati has been doing it all. Laabam is directed by S. P. Jananathan and is co-produced by Vijay Sethupathi Productions and 7Cs Entertainment. The film will also feature Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Kalaiyarasan, Sai Dhanshika and Harish Uthaman will also play prominent roles in the film. Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu has been roped in to play the antagonist of the movie.

Also Read| Vijay Sethupathi meets 'Soodhu Kavvum' fame Nalan Kumarasamy to discuss a new film?

Vijay Sethupathi's birthday treat for fans

Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of a social activist in his upcoming drama film, Laabam. On January 16, 2020, which also happened to be the actor's 42nd birthday, Vijay Sethupathi treated his fans with posters for two of his upcoming films. First, he released the first-look for Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, after which he shared a poster for Laabam.

The first poster showed Vijay Sethupathi embodying the look of a common man who takes on the role of an activist. However, the second poster features him with a long and untamed beard, with his hair tied into a man-bun.

Also Read| Vijay Sethupathi and Anushka Shetty to share screen space for first time? Read here

Also Read| Vijay Sethupathi plants a sapling & joins the Green India Challenge, video goes viral

On the work front

Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of Master. The Lokesh Kanagarajan directorial stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against each other. The upcoming film was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020; however, it has been pushed due to the coronavirus crisis.

He will also feature in Tughlaq Durbar. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and Manjima Mohan in the lead. It is touted to be a suspense-thriller. It also features veteran actor R Parthiban in a prominent role. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer marks the directorial debut of Delhi Prasad Deenadayal.

Also Read| Manjima Mohan gives away details about her role in Vijay Sethupathi's 'Tughlaq Durbar'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.