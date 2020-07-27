Vijay Sethupathi Plants A Sapling & Joins The Green India Challenge, Video Goes Viral

Celebrities all over are taking part in a number of positive challenges during the lockdown. One of them is the Green India Challenge and a number of South Indian actors are challenging each other to plant saplings to support the movement. Recently, Vijay Sethupathi's name was also added to the list as he shared a video of planting a tree which went viral in no time. Here's what it is about.

Vijay Sethupathi accepts Green India Challenge

South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi recently posted a video of him taking part in the Green India challenge. He planted saplings in his home as a part of the challenge. Sharing the video, Vamsi Shekar tweeted that Sethupathi had been challenged to the task by the director, Buchi Babu Sana.

In the video, Vijay Sethupathi plants a sapling in his garden and then folds his hand in front of the camera. Dressed in casuals in toils away at making sure the sapling has proper earth is firmly planted. Check out the tweet here:

Makkal selvan @VijaySethuOffl accepted the #GreenIndiaChallenge ðŸŒ± given by #Uppena director @BuchiBabuSana and planted saplings at his home.



He expressed appreciation towards this great initiative & requested all those waiting for #Uppena should also take part.ðŸ’š@MPsantoshtrs pic.twitter.com/p8sKuhv5BN — Vamsi Shekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) July 27, 2020

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi Opts Out Of Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa' Citing Date Issues; Read Here

The Green India Challenge had been announced this Sunday and many South Indian celebrities took part in the challenge. They also nominated others to carry on the trend and make India green again. Participants in this challenge are Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Nagarjuna, Samantha Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna among others. Take a look at their posts:

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi Urges COVID-19 Survivors To Donate Plasma: 'Be Reason A Family Survives'

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi's Latest Portrait Of Man Locked Inside Home During Lockdown Is Alluring

In other news, Vijay Sethupathi, who made his debut back in 1996, has been winnings hearts on the silver screen ever since. He is popular for films like Pizza, Nenu Rowdy Ne and Petta. He made his Telugu debut in 2019 with the movie, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which also starred Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nayanthara. However, his performance in Vikram Vedha starring Madhavan has been most appreciated. He played the role of a criminal who throws a police officer into a loop of riddles and crime.

Vijay Sethupathi also has a host of movies coming up which are currently at different stages of production. He has Kadaisi Vivasayi, Master, Maamanithan, Laabam, Kae Pae Ranasingam, Yadhum Ore Yaavarum Kelir, Tughlaq Darbar and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal in his kitty. Among these, Master helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is the most awaited one and will be released in theatres only after the lockdown has ended.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi Meets 'Soodhu Kavvum' Fame Nalan Kumarasamy To Discuss A New Film?

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi And Anushka Shetty To Share Screen Space For First Time? Read Here

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi Marks 3 Years Of 'Vikram Vedha' With 'Oru Kadha Sollata Sir' Clip; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.