Vijay Sethupathi Meets 'Soodhu Kavvum' Fame Nalan Kumarasamy To Discuss A New Film?

Vijay Sethupathi, last seen in Aswath Marimuth's Oh My Kadavule, reportedly met Nalan Kumarasamy and discussed the possibility of collaborating for a new film. According to a media report published on Tuesday, Vijay Sethupathi visited Nalan Kumarasamy a few days ago and asked for an opportunity to collaborate with the director, with whom he has given hits like Soodhu Kavvum (2013) and Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum (2016). Interestingly, Nalan Kumarasamy was one of the writers of Vijay Sethupathi's critically acclaimed film Super Deluxe (2019).

(Source: Nalan Kumarasamy Facebook)

Vijay Sethupathi, who made his Kollywood debut with small roles in movies like Gokulathil Seethai (1996), Pudhupettai (2006), Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu (2009), tasted success with Karthik Subbaraj's Pizza and Nalan Kumarasamy's Soodhu Kavvum. Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi's collaborations with Karthik Subbaraj and Nalan Kumaraswamy have turned out to be profitable ventures. Recently, Vijay Sethupathi, in a media interaction with an online portal, revealed that he would be making his web debut with a two-part series. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer web series is reported to be helmed by '96 fame C. Prem Kumar. The cast and crew details of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer would be released by the makers soon.

What's next for Vijay Sethupathi?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Vijay Sethupathi will soon be seen in Master. The Lokesh Kanagarajan-directorial stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The upcoming film was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020, however, it was pushed ahead due to the coronavirus crisis.

Thereafter, Vijay Sethupathi has P. Virumandi's Ka Pae Ranasingam up for release. He also has Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Interestingly, the movie will mark Vijay Sethupathi's Bollywood debut. Thereafter, he has Telugu movie Uppena with debutant Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty; and Tughlaq Durbar with Aditi Rao Hydari and Manjima Mohan in the pipeline.

