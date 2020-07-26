Vijay Sethupathi And Anushka Shetty To Share Screen Space For First Time? Read Here

Vijay Sethupathi, last seen in Ashwath Marimuthu's Oh My Kadavule, has reportedly signed a new film with Baahubali fame actor Anushka Shetty. According to reports, the forthcoming movie is directed by A. L. Vijay, who is currently busy with Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi. Although nothing much has been revealed about the Vijay Sethupathi and Anushka Shetty starrer, reports have it that the upcoming film will be bankrolled by Ishari Ganesh under his production house.

Vijay Sethupathi and Anushka Shetty to collaborate for a film?

Vijay Sethupathi and Anushka Shetty have been a part of the film industry for the past two decades. However, they have never starred in a movie together. The A. L. Vijay directorial will mark their first collaboration. Interestingly, the forthcoming film will mark A. L. Vijay and Anushka Shetty's third collaboration after the success of Deiva Thirumagal (2011) and Thaandavam (2012). Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi would be collaborating with A. L. Vijay for the first time.

Anushka Shetty and Vijay Sethuapthi's upcoming movies

Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagarajan's Master. The Lokesh Kanagarajan-directorial stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The forthcoming film was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020, however, it was pushed ahead due to the coronavirus crisis.

Thereafter, Vijay Sethupathi has P. Virumandi's Ka Pae Ranasingam up for release. He also has Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Interestingly, the movie will mark Vijay Sethupathi's Bollywood debut. Thereafter, he has Telugu movie Uppena with debutant Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty; and Tughlaq Durbar with Aditi Rao Hydari and Manjima Mohan in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty is awaiting the release of her long-stalled film Nishabdham. The movie, starring Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan, Anjali, and Shalini Pandey in the lead, has reportedly been shot in various locations and narrates the riveting tale of a couple, Anushka and R Madhavan, who gets attacked in a haunted house. What follows is a gripping tale of investigation.

Nishabdham is directed by Hemanth Madhukar. The upcoming film is bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. The movie will simultaneously release in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

