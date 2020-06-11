Chiranjeevi Sarja And Wife Meghana Raj’s THIS Old Instagram Post Will Leave You Teary-eyed

The Kannada film industry is still reeling with the void that actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's unfortunate demise has caused. But the time is inevitably tough for his wife Meghana Raj for whom the entire industry has been pouring in condolences. One of Meghana's earlier posts with Chiranjeevi has been doing the rounds on social media and it will leave all the die-hard fans of the actor teary-eyed.

It is not a hidden fact that Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj were one of the most adored couples in the industry and this post was just proof of that. Meghana had shared a post last year in April wherein she had posted a beautiful picture with the Sandalwood actor from their trips to Piazza Di Spagna, Roma. But it was Meghana's caption for her husband which was too endearing to behold.

Meghana Raj wondered why her husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja was so perfect for her

The Raja Huli actor wondered why her husband was so 'perfect' for her. She had then written that it may be because the imperfect jigsaw puzzles sometimes tend to fit perfectly. Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj were all things love in this picture. The Samhaara actor looked dapper in a black winter jacket along with blue jeans in the picture while his wife looked pretty in a brown coat attire and blue jeans. The picture will surely make the netizens emotional as it speaks volumes on the bond that the couple shared. Take a look at the picture.

Meghana Raj is reportedly expecting her first child with the late Chiranjeevi Sarja

According to media reports, Meghana is expecting her first child with the late actor and is currently in her second trimester. The couple was reportedly tight-lipped about their pregnancy and only their close family and friends were aware of it. Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020. The actor was reportedly 39 years of age and had passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

Chiranjeevi also happens to be the nephew of renowned Kannada actor Arjun Sarja. He has been a part of some commercially successful films in his career. Some of them were Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam, Vayuputra, and Varadhanayaka.

