Late Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's Meghana Raj To Welcome Their First Child

The Kannada film industry is left aghast after the heartbreaking news of actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's untimely demise at the age of 39 broke the internet. The reason for his demise has been reported to be cardiac arrest. While heartfelt condolences started pouring in from fans and colleagues on social media, the internet was taken by shock as it was later reported that Chiranjeevi and his wife Meghana Raj were preparing to welcome their first child.

Late Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj were expecting their first child

While all the near and dear ones of Chiranjeevi Sarja have been offering condolences to his family, the internet's special love and support went out for his wife, Meghana Raj, as the couple was preparing to welcome their bundle of joy to the world. Meghana is reportedly in her second trimester of pregnancy and the celebrity couple had planned on sharing the news with fans shortly. Chiranjeevi was waiting for Meghana to complete her initial months of pregnancy before they could reveal the news, said a source close to the family in an interview with an online portal.

Furthermore, the couple had already shared their happiness with some of their industry seniors to seek their blessings. The veteran actor and Member of Parliament, Sumalatha Ambareesh was one among the few whom Chiranjeevi and Meghana visited. In an interaction with a media portal, Sumalatha herself admitted that the couple had sought her blessings by sharing the good news with her. Speaking about the baby that the couple was expecting, the veteran actor stated that she feels like Chiru has not left them and would soon return in the form of their newborn child. Later, she also took to Twitter to mourn Chiranjeevi's death by penning a heartfelt note.

Check it out below:

Extremely sad to hear the demise of talented actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, a dear friend who was very close to our family. Abi & me are in total shock .Gone too soon Chiru :( My deepest condolence to his family 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/PWG3mZEIT8 — Sumalatha Ambareesh 🇮🇳 ಸುಮಲತಾ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ (@sumalathaA) June 7, 2020

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj got married on May 2, 2018. According to media reports, Chiranjeevi was having breathing problems yesterday and he later collapsed while speaking to his father on the phone. He was soon rushed to the Sagar Apollo Hospital in Banglore but was announced dead after some time. The late actor has starred in over 22 films including Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Samhaara, Chirru, Raam Leela and Rudra Tandava to name a few.

