Aishwarya Rajesh Spills The Beans On Facing Backlash Due To Her ‘colour’ And ‘complexion’

Tollywood actor Aishwarya Rajesh recently spoke at TEDx talk at IIM Trichy wherein she spoke about her journey in the film industry and the various difficulties she received in the process. Aishwarya Rajesh revealed how her journey was not always a bunch of roses and she had to face many obstacles in the process. She also spoke about the criticisms she faced due to her 'looks'.

Aishwarya revealed that she faced several criticisms due to the way she looked

Highlighting the ugly truth of the industry, Aishwarya Rajesh said that her colour, complexion, and her inability to dress in a certain way were the initial reasons for her rejection. Aishwarya Rajesh said that she had to face a lot of backlash for her looks and complexion from some of the directors. The actor also recalled a disappointing incident wherein one of the directors also stated that she was not a 'heroine material' and that she could pull off only small roles like the heroine's friend.

Aishwarya Rajesh lost her oldest brother when she was just 10-years-old

Apart from this, Aishwarya Rajesh also recalled many of the earlier hardships she faced in her life. The actor revealed how she used to live in a 'slum housing board' and how her life changed overnight after she lost her father at the age of 8. Aishwarya Rajesh further added that her mother worked hard to ensure that she and her siblings get a proper education but she went on to lost her oldest brother at the age of 10.

If that was not enough, when things looked a little better for the family, her second brother who had completed his hotel management, lost his life due to a road accident. Aishwarya Rajesh worked hard as the sole earning member of the family before she went on to become a successful actor. The Kanaa actor also used to work as a salesgirl in a supermarket and used to juggle between her events as well as hosting birthday parties.

However, it seems that through sheer determination and hard work, the actor has now catapulted herself into the main league of actors in the Tollywood industry. The success of her movie Kanaa has certainly proved to be a turning point in her career. The movie also starred Sathyaraj and Darshan in pivotal roles.

