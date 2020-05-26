Samantha Akkineni And Chiyaan Vikram’s Throwback Picture From '10 Endrathukulla'; See Here

Samantha Akkineni and Chiyaan Vikram have established themselves as one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry today. The two actors came together on the big screen for the first time for Vijay Milton directed 10 Endrathukulla in 2015. Back then, the action thriller was loved by the audience and went on to do well at the box office.

Samantha Akkineni and Chiyaan Vikram’s BTS picture

Recently, a picture of Samantha Akkineni and Chiyaan Vikram from the sets of 10 Endrathukulla surfaced on the internet. In the picture, both the actors are seen along with the director Vijay Milton. The team seems to be having a serious discussion about 10 Endrathukulla.

Samantha Akkineni is seen sporting a nerdy look complete with glasses and a pink top. On the other hand, Chiyaan Vikram is sporting a blue denim shirt and pants. The picture transports fans back to the 10 Endrathukulla and many fans of the duo have been longing for them to get back together for another movie on the big screen.

Take a look at Samantha Akkineni and Chiyaan Vikram’s photo here:

Unseen pic of Chiyaan Vikram, @Samanthaprabhu2 and Director Vijay Milton at 10 Endrathukulla shooting spot 😍 pic.twitter.com/Yhs4sRstzF — Samantha Fans (@SamanthaFanBase) November 24, 2015

About 10 Endrathukulla

The superhit film 10 Endrathukulla was produced by AR Murugadoss under his banner. The film was released on Dusshera 2015 and opened to a great response at the box office. Samantha Akkineni plays a double role in 10 Endrathukulla while Chiyaan Vikram plays the role of a driving instructor. The film also starred Pasupathy, Rahul Dev, Abhimanyu Singh, and Sunil Thapa. As per reports, 10 Endrathukulla did a business of ₹5 crores on the first day itself in South India alone.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in C Prem Kumar’s Jaanu early this year. The film also starred Sharwanand alongside Samantha Akkineni and received several praises with many critics lauding the two actors' performances. Samantha Akkineni will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in Rajesh M Selva’s Kadaram Kondan. The film also starred Akshara Haasan and Abi Hassan alongside Chiyaan Vikram. The actor will be next gearing up for the release of R Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra where he will don several avatars throughout the film. The film is one of the most anticipated projects of the year.

