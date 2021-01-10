Aishwarya Rajesh's Birthday: Here's A List Of Top IMDb Rated Movies Of The Actor To Watch

Aishwarya Rajesh is a well-known actor who predominantly works in the Tamil film industry and has also appeared in several Malayalam and Telugu movies. She began her career as a TV presenter and later on made her debut with a Tamil comedy action movie named Neethana Avan. Aishwarya’s father Rajesh along with her grandfather and aunt are popular Telugu artists. On the occasion of Aishwarya Rajesh’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of her top IMDB rated movies that paved her way to success.

Aishwarya Rajesh’s movies

Vada Chennai

With IMDB ratings of 8.5/10, the movie was written and directed by Vetrimaaran. Aishwarya Rajesh can be seen in the movie opposite a well-known actor, Dhanush. She essayed the role of Padma in the film who was the love interest of the lead character of the movie.

Kaaka Muttai

Kaaka Muttai released in 2015 received immense love from the fans and got an IMDB rating of 8.4/10. This was a popular Tamil comedy film that featured J Vignesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, V Ramesh, Babu Antony, Ramesh Thilak, Yogi Babu, Nivas Adithan, Shanthi Mani, Vijay Muthu and others. This movie also won two National Film Awards in 2015.

Pannaiyarum Padminiyum

Pannaiyarum Padminiyum is another one from Aishwarya Rajesh’s movies’ list that was very well received by the audiences while IMDB rated it 7.8/10. Directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, the movie revolved around the life of an old man who loved a car called Premier Padmini. The cast members of the movie are Vijay Sethupathi, Jayaprakash and Aishwarya Rajesh as the lead actors while others include Neelima Rani, Bala Saravanan, Dinesh, Sneha, etc.

Kanaa

One of the popular Tamil sports drama films, Kanaa featured Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead alongside Sathyaraj, Sivakarthikeyan, Darshan, Rama, Ramdoss, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Ilavarasu and many other talented artists. The story revolved around the life of a middle-class girl who reaches the peak of success in cricket with her father’s support. The movie received an IMDB rating of 7.8/10.

Kuttrame Thandanai

Released in 2016, the movie is based on a popular novel named Crime and Punishment written by Fyodor Dostoevsky. Apart from Aishwarya Rajesh, other significant characters were essayed by actors such as Vidharth, Pooja Deveriya, Rahman, Nassar, Srinish Aravind, Yogi Babu, Guru Somasundaram and others. Kuttrame Thandanai’s IMDB ratings were 7.7/10 in 2016 and were screened at several film festivals around the world.

