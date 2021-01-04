On Jiiva's Birthday, Here's A Fun Trivia Quiz For All The Ardent Fans Of The Tamil Actor

Popular Tamil and Malayalam actor, Jiiva rings in his 36th birthday today, i.e. January 4, 2021. After marking his debut in the Tamil film industry back in 2003, Jiiva has given several critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful films at the box office throughout his career spanning almost two decades. Some of his most successful silver-screen ventures include Raam, E, Katradhu Tamizh, Ko, Nanban and Endrendrum Punnagai to name a few. Thus, on the occasion of Jiiva's birthday, here's an interesting quiz for all the ardent fans of the actor out there to test their knowledge about everything, from Jiiva's movies to Jiiva trivia.

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Jiiva quiz

1) Although he is popularly known by his stage name 'Jiiva', what's the real name of the Tamil actor?

Aaditya Choudary

Amar Choudary

Aahan Choudary

Aakash Choudary

2) Jiiva is the youngest son of which prolific producer of the Tamil film industry?

K. Bhagyaraj

J. Sathish Kumar

R. B. Choudary

S. R. Prabhu

3) In 2003, Jiiva marked his debut in Kollywood as a lead actor with which film?

Aasai Aasaiyai

Thithikudhe

Raam

Dishyum

4) After Sivaji Ganesan, Jiiva is the only Kollywood actor who has been awarded at the Cyprus International Film Festival for his exemplary performance in which film?

Katradhu Tamizh

Keerthi Chakra

Pori

Raam

5) Jiiva won the prestigious 'Tamil Nadu State Film Award' in the category of 'Best Actor' for his role in which Tamil film?

Neethaane En Ponvasantham

Mugamoodi

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu

Endrendrum Punnagai

6) Jiiva was one the judges of which Tamil dance reality TV show's third season?

Zee Dance League

Jodi Number One

Jodi Fun Unlimited

Dance Jodi Dance

7) In the much-awaited Bollywood biographical film '83', Jiiva will be seen playing the role of which Indian cricket team player?

Sunil Gavaskar

Kapil Dev

Balwinder Sandhu

Krishnamachari Srikkanth

8) In 2020, which Tamil film marked the last big-screen appearance of Jiiva?

Kee

Gorilla

Seeru

Gypsy

9) How many elder siblings does Jiiva have?

One

Two

Three

Four

10) In which year did Jiiva tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart and longtime ladylove Supriya?

2005

2006

2007

2008

Jiiva's birthday quiz answers:

Amar Choudary R. B. Choudary Aasai Aasaiyai Raam Neethaane En Ponvasantham Jodi Number One Krishnamachari Srikkanth Gypsy Three 2007

