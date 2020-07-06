Ajay Bhupathi Files Police Complaint Against Fraudster Posing To Be Him

Director Ajay Bhupathi, known for his film Rx 100, recently filed a complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police that an unknown person was impersonating him. He also alleged that the said person was also asking women for inappropriate pictures on social media.

Ajay Bhupathi lodges complaint with the police

Recently, Rx 100 director Ajay Bhupathi revealed that he has lodged complaints with the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police. In a recent interview with a news portal, Ajay Bhupathi revealed that six women have come forward about it. He added that they were duped into thinking that they were interacting with Ajay Bhupathi.

Ajay Bhupathi also took to social media to inform about the same. While writing in a tweet, Bhupathi said, “Hello, I filed a Cyber Crime case against a fraudster (7995267901) using my name to trap women in the name of Casting Calls. The official announcements of my films will be out on Trusted sources only. Stay cautious & beware of such incidents happening around. @CyberCrimeshyd”.

Take a look at Ajay Bhupathi’s tweet here:

Hello, I filed a Cyber Crime case against a fraudster (7995267901) using my name to trap women in the name of Casting Calls.



The official announcements of my films will be out on Trusted sources only.



Stay cautious & beware of such incidents happening around.@CyberCrimeshyd — Ajay Bhupathi (@DirAjayBhupathi) July 3, 2020

In the interview, Ajay Bhupathi revealed that almost 15 days ago, a woman contacted him over social media asking him if he and the conman was the same person. However, the director assured her that it was not him. Ajay Bhupathi revealed that he then ignored the issue.

However, Bhupathi revealed that about ten days ago a woman from Chennai approached him regarding the same. Shortly after that, a third woman approached him again. Ajay Bhupathi revealed he decided to file an official police complaint then. Ajay Bhupathi further spoke about how he was approached by three more women regarding the same after he spoke about the issue on social media last week.

KVM Prasad, the Assistant Commissioner of Police for Hyderabad Cyber Crime division spoke to the same news portal and revealed that the person approached the women promising them roles in movies after seeing their appearance. He further revealed that the said accused even asked the women to send the pictures through WhatsApp. The police officer also confirmed that no exchange of money happened between the fraudster and the victims.

Ajay Bhupathi gained huge popularity through his directorial debut, Rx 100. The film went on to become a huge hit at the box-office. Bhupathi also worked along with Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma on Killin Veerappan, Vangaveeti, and Attack.

