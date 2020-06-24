Ajay Devgn's Character In SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Will Set the Tone For The Drama?

Recently, a report, published by a leading news portal, gave a detailed note on Ajay Devgn's character in SS Rajamouli's upcoming pan-India flick, RRR: Rise Revolt Roar. According to the report, Ajay Devgn will be seen portraying a character of a freedom fighter, which will remind fans of his National Award-winning performance in The Legend of Bhagat Singh. The report gave a sneak peek into the plan of the makers to resume the shoot.

Ajay Devgn's character in RRR: Rise Revolt Roar

Elaborating about Ajay Devgn's character and work in the film, the report stated that he has shot for around 10 days at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where Delhi from the 1900s was recreated. The report further added that Ajay Devgn will appear in the flashback scenes and his extended cameo will set the tone for the drama involving the two leads, that is Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The report also mentioned that SS Rajamouli and Ajay Devgn are good friends ever since the director paid a tribute to Ajay in a film, titled Makkhi. According to the report, Ajay gave the nod within minutes of the narration.

Alia Bhatt's prep for RRR

The report also elaborated on Alia Bhatt's preparation. Alia Bhatt was preparing to begin for the shoot of the film before the lockdown was announced. Mentioning her character Sita in the film, the report added that Alia will be seen playing a significant part in the ideological fight between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The report concluded that Alia was learning Telugu with a local tutor to understand the nuances of her character better.

Updates of resuming the shoot of RRR

The conclusion of the report talked about resuming the shoot. The report stated that around 25 percent of the shoot is still remaining. Rajamouli is expected to resume work as soon as SoPs are in place, said the report. The makers are planning a two-day test shoot in Gandipet without the lead actors later this week, said the report.

Details of RRR: Rise Revolt Roar

RRR is a SS Rajamouli directorial film starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. The movie is a period action drama film. The movie was set to release in January 2021.

