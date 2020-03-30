SS Rajamouli And 'RRR' Cast Donate To Police And Healthcare Officials To Combat COVID-19

While most people are in self-quarantine during the Coronavirus lockdown, police and healthcare professionals are still outside trying to protect the public from the disease. To combat the pandemic, many celebs have started to denote to PM-CARES funds. Recently, RRR director SS Rajamouli revealed that he and the film's team donated several personal protective pieces of equipment, such as gloves and masks, to the police and healthcare personnel.

SS Rajamouli and RRR team donate multiple masks and gloves during COVID-19 lockdown

Also Read | Jr NTR & Ram Charan trolls SS Rajamouli for delaying first look release of 'RRR'

Recently, in an interview with a Telugu entertainment portal, SS Rajamouli revealed that he and the team behind RRR were doing their part in combating the Coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to the portal, RRR director SS Rajamouli said that he and the team had donated several protective pieces of equipment to the police and healthcare professionals. These pieces of equipment included basic sanitary items such as masks and gloves.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt has not dropped out of SS Rajamouli upcoming magnum opus 'RRR': Reports

According to RRR director SS Rajamouli, this donation was his and the RRR teams method of helping in the time of the Coronavirus lockdown. SS Rajamouli is not the only member of the film industry who has donated to help out during the pandemic. Several celebs and actors have contributed huge sums of money to COVID-19 funds like PM-CARES. Just recently, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ram Charan and several other actors donated to PM-CARES fund to help out the country during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read | RRR: Vijay Thalapathy to not have a cameo in SS Rajamouli's next?

As for RRR, the film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Ray Stevenson in prominent roles. The film's production was recently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. RRR is slated to release on January 8, 2021. Moreover, the makers of the film recently released the motion poster on social media.

Also Read | 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli reveals why he signed up Ajay Devgn for the film; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.