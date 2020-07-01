Marathi Play Titled 'Mogra', Directed By Hrishikesh Joshi, To Be Out On July 12

The government recently gave a green signal for people working in the film industry to resume the shooting for films, web series and TV shows. Popular TV actor Spruha Joshi recently shared a video of her upcoming Marathi play titled Mogra and the play is scheduled to be out on July 12. Read on to know more details:

Marathi play 'Mogra' to be launched on July 12

Spruha Joshi took to Instagram and shared a teaser of the upcoming virtual Marathi play. Since the government has not yet given a green signal to the theatres, viewers may be expecting the show to be launched digitally.

The teaser dropped by Spruha Joshi reveals a few details. The actor accompanied the teaser clip with a caption. She wrote, ''मोगरा 😊😊. #2nd #teaser #marathi #play''. Check out the teaser shared by Spruha Joshi:

Mogra is penned and directed by one of the popular actors of the Marathi film industry, Hrishikesh Joshi. Spruha Joshi revealed the launch date of the Marathi play, Mogra, that is July 12, 2020, which falls on Sunday. The video shared by Spruha Joshi features a very cryptic end but also gives a hint that the play would be shown in theatres.

However, the teaser of the upcoming Marathi play does not reveal details about the artists or what the play is about. But the last line of the teaser seems to be hinting the viewers that the play would be streamed live. Apart from that, director, Hrishikesh Joshi also released the trailer of the upcoming Marathi play on Twitter. Check out the post shared by Hrishikesh Joshi:

Prior to Mogra, there was an Indian virtual play titled Lockdown Love that was launched. The play featured artists Priyanshu Painyuli and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Spruha Joshi has been a part of a wide range of films. The actor was last seen in Vicky Velingkar where she essayed the role of Vidya.

Some of the memorable performances of Spruha Joshi came in movies like Morya, A Paying Ghost, Lost and Found, and others. Her notable performances in television came in shows like Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta, Unch Maaza Zoka, Eka Lagnachi Teesri Goshta, and others. Apart from that, Spruha Joshi is also known for her books that feature some of her best poems.

