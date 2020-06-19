India-China Face-off: Marathi Actors Pay Homage To Galwan Valley Martyrs

The India-China face-off took place on June 15 and June 16, 2020, in Galwan Valley. 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred. Many superstars from the Marathi movie industry came forward and paid homage to the Indian soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley. Read ahead to know more-

Marathi actors salute bravehearts

Taking to their official social media handle, actors like Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Kishori Shahane, and a few others made a post or a tweet, to pay tribute to the Indian Army soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in order to protect the nation. This incident took place on Monday night when the Chinese troops had met with the Indian soldiers’ strong defence. Chinese troops are trying to get a stronghold on the valley but Indian soldiers are giving them a run for their money.

Sai Tamhankar

Siddharth Jadhav

Kishori Shahane

Ketaki Mategaonkar

Aplya jya bhaaratiya sainikanni swatahachya pranachi aahuti Dili , tyanna manacha mujra. Prayers for their families and loved ones. Jai hind🇮🇳🙏🏻💐 — Ketaki Mategaonkar (@Ketmategaonkar) June 16, 2020

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred during a violent faceoff that took place on Monday night while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese mouthpiece Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian Colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

Speaking at the meeting with the Chief Ministers, PM Modi on Wednesday issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. He maintained that sovereignty and territorial integrity was most important for the country. While saying that India wants peace, he stressed that no one should doubt the country's ability to give a befitting response on being provoked. The PM also emphasised that the soldiers were killed in action after valiantly killing their Chinese counterparts. Subsequently, he and the Chief Ministers observed two minutes of silence to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers.

The names of these fallen soldiers are:

Col Bikumalla Santosh Babu

Nb Sub Nuduram Soren

Nb Sub Mandeep Singh

Hav K Palani

Hav Sunil Kumar

Hav Bipul Roy

NK Deepak Kumar

Sep Rajesh Orang

Sep Kundan Kumar Ojha

Sep Chandrakanta Pradhan

Sep Ganesh Ram

Sep Ankush

Sep Gurbinder

Sep Gurtej Singh

Sep Chandan Kumar

Sep Kundan Kumar

Sep Aman Kumar

Sep Jai Kishor Singh

Sep Ganesh Hansda

